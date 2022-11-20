Editor’s note – This is the seventh in an 11-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to the scheduled opening night of the regular season on Nov. 28.
It’s a season of transition for the Greenwood boys’ basketball team.
The Gators finished 24-5 last season and were a top-10 in the state at various times in the season. Greenwood’s season ended in the District 14 tournament against Bowling Green and now head coach Will McCoy has to replace eight seniors who accounted for the bulk of the scoring and rebounding.
McCoy said it has made for an interesting preseason.
“There’s a lot of change, a lot of new faces, a lot of shuffling,” McCoy said. “I’m excited to work in those young guys. We have about 12 to 15 guys battling right now, trying to figure out who is going to fill in those spots.”
Seniors Luke Stansbury and Lofton Howard are the bulk of the returning experience. Stansbury shot 36% from 3-point range last season. Howard is the Gators’ leading returning scorer (6.9 ppg) and was second on the team in rebounding last year (6 rpg).
Senior Brier Hartis is back after taking last year off, giving the Gators another senior leader.
“I’m really excited,” Stansbury said. “We had such a large group last year that it was hard for a lot of people to really show what they are capable of. This offseason we have all worked (hard). I’m really excited with the pieces that we have.”
The junior class includes Warren Central transfer Jett Hall, Brady Clark and Walker Smith. Junior Elmo Stewart is also expected to be in the mix.
Asher Pettus played limited minutes last season, part of a sophomore class that includes Nick Simpson and Zach Davis.
McCoy said he is excited about the potential of the sophomore class.
“We have a sophomore group that I think has a chance to be very similar to the guys we just lost,” McCoy said. “They are obviously very youthful and there is going to be some growing pains, but they are working really hard.”
The growing pains will come in a district that will once again be a juggernaut with Warren Central returning nearly everyone from last year’s state runner-up, Bowling Green once again a region contender and South Warren expected to be better. McCoy said his team will have to keep the transition smooth if it wants to stay in the mix.
“You just have to do it,” McCoy said. “It is where we are at. It’s who we play. I have nothing but the utmost respect for South Warren, Warren Central and Bowling Green. (Our seniors) know what it’s going to take. The experience they bring I hope is going to help lead the (young) guys.
“There are no days off in this district. You just have to find a way through and navigate it throughout the year.”{&end}
