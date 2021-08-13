GLASGOW – The plan changed for Tommy Muse in the spring.
Muse was set to resume his role as defensive coordinator at Barren County under new head coach Kyle Pierce following former Trojans coach Jackson Arnett's resignation after the 2020 season. But just a few months later, Pierce's resignation elevated Muse into a new role – interim head coach.
"These kids, I've watched them from Little League – whether it be baseball, basketball, football – and I'm actually teaching at the high school now; before that I was at the middle school," Muse said. "So I've known these kids for a long time. So that transition was not very hard at all."
Muse went to work, hiring Justin Vessels to help install a new offense as the Trojans transition to a wing-T with spread elements – similar to the offense Vessels helped implement last year at Glasgow.
Muse thinks the new offense should benefit his team as it looks to make the next step in Class 6A, District 2 competition.
"We have two very good quarterbacks who can throw, so we'll still have some spread formations out of it," Muse said. "But's it's wing-T. That's our base stuff."
Barren County returns starting quarterback Jameson Buie, who passed for 1,015 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Muse said Buie, a senior, and junior Will Childress both looked solid in the Trojans' scrimmage.
"I feel really comfortable with either one of them going into a game and giving us an opportunity to win," Muse said.
Barren County returns Ryan Shirley, last season's second-leading rusher, as one reliable component in the ground game. Drew Fisher also got some carries last season, and Gage Allen has moved into a starting role as a wingback. Cody Rito will also likely see time at wingback.
When the Trojans show the spread formation, Allen – the team's top returning receiver from last year – can shift to the outside. Aiden Miller will play the tight end spot, with Tyler Wilson and Carter Browning among the other receiving options this season.
Barren County has three starters back on the offensive line – Chase Garrison, Hunter Compton and Jaxen Arms. Caleb Cleveland is also a likely starter, with Caleb Jaggers, Chris Devore and Matt Stone also pushing for time on the line.
One thing that remains unchanged from last season is the Trojan's base 4-3 defense, although there has been some shuffling among positions.
Defensive end Cody Rito, who led the team with four sacks last season, is a difference maker in the front. Senior Carmello Francis, who's started since midway through his freshman year, is also counted on to provide more strong play at defensive tackle. Caleb Jaggers and Sam Richardson, who has shifted from linebacker to weakside defensive end, are also slated to start.
"We're going to try and platoon as much as we can, but some of those offensive linemen will be the backups in those spots," Muse said.
Aiden Miller anchors the Trojans' defense at outside linebacker and returns as the team's leading tackler last season.
It's kind of like our strong safety position here – we call it a rover," Muse said. "He looked really good in our scrimmage. Last year we kind of threw him in (as) a sophomore and he was learning. He's been our leader on defense and our vocal leader. I've been very impressed with him."
Ryan Shirley is also back as the team's starting middle linebacker, while Trigg Carver moves into the weakside linebacker role and Kaden Murray shifts from starting there to the strongside spot.
In the secondary, senior Drew Fisher is the only returning starter.
"I was really concerned about that at first," Muse said. "But we've moved Gage Allen there, who didn't play any last year on defense," Muse said. "Jameson Buie started at safety in our scrimmage and looked really good."
Wade Walker was a part-time starter at cornerback last year, and sophomore Logan Truett should see plenty of time as well.
Muse likes his squad and where the program is heading.
"We currently have 71 on our roster," Muse said. "I would love to have 80 here with a school this size. I think we should have 80-plus every year and that's my goal. There's 25 or 26 freshmen currently on the team and we did something a little different this year.
"We actually had varsity/jv practices in the morning this summer and in the afternoons we did sophomore/freshman practices. So we did two practices so kids weren't standing around watching. If those freshmen don't feel valued, then they might play another sport and go to that sport where they're actually participating."
FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 – at Metcalfe County
Aug. 27 – Grayson County
Sept. 3 – at Russell County
Sept. 10 – at Monroe County
Sept. 17 – North Laurel
Sept. 24 – Russellville
Oct. 1 – Central Hardin
Oct. 15 – North Hardin
Oct. 22 – at Meade County
Oct. 29 – at Allen County-Scottsville