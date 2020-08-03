Monday's Greenwood Gator Invitational at Bowling Green Country Club was considered by many to be similar to an opening-week preview of the 2020 KHSAA Boys' State Golf Tournament because of the strong field present.
The top of the leaderboard looked more like a flashback to the 2019 championship, however.
Marshall County senior and reigning state champion Jay Nimmo returned to the Bowling Green course for the first time since last October and shot a 6-under 66 to beat the field by three strokes.
"It's the first time I've been back, so to come back to a place you've got a lot of memories at and you've played well at it, it's definitely a level of comfort that you might not otherwise have," Nimmo said. "It felt good to be back."
Before last year's season-ending tournament, Nimmo had never found comfort playing at BGCC. Then, he started figuring things out, shooting a 3-under 69 in the first round and an even par 72 on the second day to finish with a two-round 141.
"To be honest, before the state tournament last year, I didn't really ever play well here, so something kind of clicked last October and then I just kind of figured out how to play the golf course, I guess," Nimmo said. "I realized what lines to take off tees, what clubs to hit off tees moreso, so I definitely feel more comfortable now."
That comfort stuck just shy of 10 months later.
Nimmo was 2-under through five holes Monday – he birdied No. 2 and No. 5 – and then strung together nine straight pars. He capped off the round with birdies over the final four holes to jump out of a tie for fifth with Trinity's Andreas Olsen and Montgomery County's Logan McCormick and ahead of second-place finishers Chase Wilson of Franklin-Simpson, Luke Coyle of Taylor County and Warren Thomis of Madison Central.
"I hit the ball really good all day. I think I hit 17 or 18 greens," Nimmo said. "Just hit it really good all day and didn't really make a putt it seemed for the first 14 holes, but made a few putts down there on the stretch and that's what you've got to do."
It's the second straight round of 66 the Mississippi State commit has strung together. He claimed the Murray Invitational at Murray Country Club on Friday to open the season.
Nimmo's score led Mashall County to the team title as well. The Marshals shot a combined 12-over 300 to edge Trinity by six strokes. Trey Wall added a 76, Camdyn McLeod had a 77 and Preston Futrell had an 81.
St. Xavier shot a 310, while Bowling Green and Greenwood tied for fourth with 24-over 312s.
Charlie Reber led the Purples with an even-par 72. Reed Richey (78), Carson Myers (78) and Reed Hensley (84) added scoring finishes. Jacob Lang finished tied for 15th with a 3-over 75 to lead the Gators, and Jaxon Moss (78), Nathan Oliver (79) and Mason Williams (80) added scoring finishes.
Franklin-Simpson was tied for sixth with Lexington Christian Academy with team 315s, and South Warren was tied for eighth with Madison Central at 320.
Behind Wilson's 69 was Dalton Fiveash (72), Dawson Owens (85) and Ben Banton (89) for the Wildcats. The Spartans got scoring finishes from Clayton Daniels (75), Chase Hodges (76), Miles Deaton (84) and Brennen Smith (85).
Allen County-Scottsville was tied for 10th with Russell County at 327. Rafe Blankenship tied for seventh, recording a 72, followed by Tyler Ford (80), Peyton Cline (85) and Eli Stamper (90).
Behind McCracken County (332) and Montgomery County (335) was Glasgow's 337. Drew Richardson (83), Clay Pippen (83), Ethan Harlow (84) and Bo Shelton (87) recorded scoring finishes for the Scotties.
Madisonville-North Hopkins and defending team state champion Taylor County tied for 15th with 343s, followed by Monroe County (351), Somerset (378), Greenwood's second team (389), North Hardin (415) and Glasgow's second team (417).
