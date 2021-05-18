Already assured the top seed in the District 14 Tournament, the South Warren softball team kept rolling along -- beating host Warren East 5-2 on Tuesday.
South Warren (26-1 overall, 8-0 District 14), ranked No. 1 in the state in the latest coaches’ poll and No. 18 nationally in the latest USA Today poll, got some timely hitting and a solid start from seventh-grader Layla Ogden to earn the win and finish perfect in district play in the regular season.
“We have said all along that if we can put three things together every time we play -- pitching, defense and offense -- then we can get the whole package,” South Warren coach Kelly Reynolds said. “So far that has worked for us. We’ve had a few really close games, but the biggest thing I love about these girls is they don’t give up. They will fight until the end.”
Ogden and Warren East starter Sarah Epley were locked in a pitchers' duel for the first three innings.
South Warren missed a chance to score in the third when Selynna Metcalfe was thrown out at the plate by center fielder Lucy Patterson trying to score on a hit by Caroline Pitcock.
Warren East (18-11, 4-4) got a runner to third with two outs in the bottom of the inning, but Hope White’s diving catch in right denied Emma Young of a potential RBI hit and kept the game scoreless.
White then had a hand in South Warren’s fourth-inning rally, walking to load the bases after hits by McLaine Hudson and Katie Walker that set the stage for Avery Skaggs' two-run single that gave the Spartans the lead.
South Warren added an unearned run in the fifth, then the bottom of the order set the table again with hits by White and Skaggs starting a two-run rally that chased Epley and made the score 5-0.
“If our top is not hitting, then our middle and bottom (of the order) comes in for them or vice versa,” Reynolds said. “If our bottom isn’t hitting, then our top and middle is. It’s been a huge help for us all year.”
Warren East tried to rally in the sixth, loading the bases with one out before an RBI single by Madison Hymer and a sacrifice fly by Maude Forrester cut the deficit to 5-2. The Lady Raiders were unable to get close as Emily Reynolds made a lunging stop on a ground ball, then threw to first to get the out and end the inning.
The Lady Raiders got a runner to second in the seventh, but were unable to get the tying run to the plate.
“That’s been our problem all year to get that big hit or back-to-back hits,” Warren East coach Philip McKinney said. “Ogden threw a great game. She threw the ball really well. We did hit some hard shots and they made some plays, but Ogden gave them a chance tonight and they did a good job of swinging the bats. They got some big hits that we didn’t.”
South Warren finished with 10 hits -- two each from Skaggs, Pitcock, Walker and Metcalfe.
“Warren East and South Warren is always a competitive game,” Skaggs said. “To come out with a win tonight is huge. It means so much to us. This game is always fun and competitive.”
Warren East finished with six hits from six different batters.
Ogden earned the win -- allowing two runs and six hits with two strikeouts and two walks. The right-hander needed 67 pitches, 50 for strikes, to toss the complete game.
“She hits her spots well and she has a change-up that works well,” Reynolds said. “That’s a huge advantage that she has a seventh grader to be able to come in and get the job done. She is growing mentally -- able to stay focused and do her job.”
Both teams return to action at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. South Warren will host Franklin-Simpson, while Warren East travels to Russellville.
SWHS 000 212 0 -- 5 10 1
WEHS 000 002 0 -- 2 6 4
WP: Ogden LP: Epley