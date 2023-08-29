Warren Central nearly accomplished what no team had managed in five previous attempts this season — keep South Warren freshman Aid Becirovic from scoring a goal.
The Dragons held firm through 80 minutes of regulation play, then five minutes of overtime and nearly five minutes more of double overtime before Becirovic finally did what he's been doing all this season — find a way to put the goal in the net. Becirovic's game-winner with 1:45 left in double OT boosted the visiting Spartans to a 1-0 win on Monday night and put them in a comfortable lead in the District 14 standings, with wins against all three district rivals this season.
South Warren (6-0-1 overall, 3-0 District 14) had to work hard for Monday's win against Warren Central's dogged defense. The Spartans outshot the Dragons 17-3 in the match, but faced the prospect of a penalty-kick shootout to decide a winner until breaking through at last.
"It was frustrating," South Warren coach Tom Alexander said. "They defended really well, had a lot of numbers behind the ball and it really frustrated us. We had to switch a few things out to give ourselves some more chances. We kept talking about playing the early ball in, whether that was on a cross for us to go up and get one or if it was one we could play on the ground that we could run on to."
That decisive chance came via the ground, as South Warren senior midfielder Lian Thang punched a through ball into the penalty box toward the right post.
Becirovic, lurking behind a scrum, emerged from behind a gaggle of players to collect Thang's cross and redirect it with a quick tap for a goal toward the left post.
It was the 11th goal this season for Becirovic, who has scored in all seven games for South Warren.
"Coach (Alexander), when it was in extra time, he was like we've got to show who wants it more," Becirovic said. "We just came out, got an early cross in and I just came behind the defenders and tapped it in."
It was the third assist of the season for Thang.
"I knew I could help the team out in that extra time," Thang said. "I was like, "Let me put it on and help our team win the district.' "
The goal allowed was the only blemish of the night for Warren Central sophomore goalkeeper Almian Sakanovic, who did his part in anchoring the Dragons' stout defense with 11 saves.
With Sakanovic providing a near impenetrable last line of defense, Warren Central (5-3, 2-1) almost held Spartans — who entered the night averaging better than three goals per game — scoreless.
"We wanted to create problems for them," Warren Central coach AJ Ray said. "I know one thing for us, if you just look at the scoreboard from our past games, we just keep getting scored on a lot. So I was actually proud of how well and how tough we played defensively to keep them off the board."
The Dragons didn't put nearly as much pressure on South Warren goalkeeper Braxton McCoy, who finished with one save to record the shutout.
Warren Central's most dangerous attempt came with 14:32 left in regulation when Daniel Rivas blasted a rising shot toward the goal that hit the left post.
"They're a good counterattacking team," Alexander said of Central. "They're well-coached and that was their game plan the whole time was to counter on us and they countered really well. They had a couple of really, really good chances."
South Warren was scheduled to host Ohio County on Tuesday.
Warren Central is next slated to face Marion County in the Kentucky 2A Championships on Saturday.
"We played hard," Ray said. "It's a team that's young and is just going to continue to grow. We're trying some new things and putting people in different positions and see how we excel. We're going to take our bumps and bruises early, but we should be able to get things together by the end on the month."