Warren Central sophomore Mzaliwa Noel scored a pair of goals and added an assist to lead the Dragons past Rowan County 7-0 and into Sunday's Kentucky 2A Championship boys' soccer state championship game in Owensboro.
Jonathan Pocasangre, Peter Thang, Daniel Rivas, Janam Tamang and Byaunda Elombelo also scored goals in Saturday's win for Warren Central (7-4). Daudi Kaburu had two assists and Poe Reh and Augustine Thang added one assist each.
Goalkeeper Almian Sakanovic recorded the shutout for the Dragons, who were slated to face Louisville DeSales in Sunday's Kentucky 2A championship.
Greenwood 8, Bullitt East 4
Host Greenwood won twice in the Greenwood Supercopa on Saturday, downing Pulaski County 3-2 and Bullitt East 8-4.
Against Pulaski County, Zeek Noyce tallied a pair of goals, Andy Alfaro had a goal and an assist and Van Thang and Baw Reh each notched an assist for the Gators.
Alfaro had two goals and three assists against Bullitt East. Carlos Hercules finished with two goals and an assist, Noyce tallied a goal and an assist, and Dyan Goad, Thang and Joe Padgett each scored a goal.
Greenwood (6-5) hosts District 14 rival South Warren on Tuesday.
Barren County 3, Nelson County 1
John Edberg scored two goals to pace host Barren County to a 3-1 win over Nelson County on Saturday.
Alejandro Colorado added a goal and an assist, and Alan Edberg picked up two assists in the win.
Goalkeepers Calib Self (six saves) and Tristan Brooks (four saves) combined on 10 saves for Barren County (7-7), which hosts District 15 foe Warren East on Tuesday.
Glasgow 8, Southwestern 0
Jared Malogon notched a hat trick with three goals and three assists to boost visiting Glasgow to an 8-0 win over Southwestern on Saturday.
Nick Bower scored two goals and had three assists, Isaiah Ramos tallied a goal and an assist, Hudson Stahl and Darwin Hernandez each scored a goal, and Richard Crowe chipped in with an assist for the Scotties.
Goalkeeper Walker Thornbury preserved the shutout with nine saves for Glasgow (10-2-1), which visits LaRue County on Thursday.
Russellville 1, FCA 0
Ethan O'Neal scored a goal off an Akshar Patel assist to lead Russellville to a 1-0 win over Foundation Christian Academy in the 4th Region All 'A' Classic on Saturday.
Goalkeeper Noah Harris tallied eight saves to record the shutout.
The Panthers dropped a 5-0 decision to Todd County Central later Saturday in the tournament.
Russellville (6-7) hosts District 13 rival Todd County Central on Tuesday.
FCA (2-6) hosts Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Girls' soccer
Warren East 1, Estill County 0
Deca Burr scored a goal off Abbie Rigsby's assist to lead Warren East to a 1-0 win over Estill County in the Kentucky 2A Championships state semifinals Saturday in Owensboro.
Goalkeeper Jaeleigh Childers made four saves to record the shutout against Estill County.
The Lady Raiders face Lexington Catholic in the Kentucky 2A Championship on Sunday in Owensboro.
Greenwood 7, Hopkins Co. Central 0
Caroline Drexel scored two goals and had an assist in Greenwood's 7-0 win against homestanding Hopkins County Central on Saturday.
Ella Whittle and Sidney Murrell finished with one goal and one assist each, Avery Martin, Landry Campbell and Kenli Elder each scored a goal, and Jojo McCorkle and Breona Mejeur each tallied an assist in the win.
Goalkeeper Kensley Bryant made two saves to secure the shutout for the Lady Gators, who dropped a 2-1 decision at Marshall County on Friday. McCorkle had an unassisted goal in that game.
Greenwood (7-3-1) visits North Oldham on Monday.
Butler County 6, Breckinridge County 5, OT
Yesenia Diaz produced a hat trick with three goals to lead visiting Butler County to a 6-5 overtime win against Breckinridge County on Saturday.
Loree Davidson had two goals and an assist, and Betsi Alacron also scored a goal for the Lady Bears.
Butler County (5-4) hosts Franklin-Simpson on Monday.
Russell County 4, ACS 3
Host Allen County-Scottsville dropped a 4-3 decision to Russell County on Saturday.
Gabrielle Corbett had a goal and an assist, Chloe Sweeney and Emma Stovall each scored a goal, and Miley Doss tallied an assist for the Lady Patriots in the loss.
ACS (4-7) visits District 15 rival Glasgow on Thursday.
Football
Glasgow 43, ACS 7
Glasgow quarterback Easton Jessie passed for four touchdowns to lead the visiting Scotties to a 43-7 win against Allen County-Scottsville on Friday.
Jessie was 11-of-14 passing for 315 yards and four TDs. Jessie also ran for 19 yards and a touchdown.
Rico Crowder finished with four catches for 115 yards and two TDs. Lucas Christian added a 61-yard touchdown catch and Gavin Neal had a 37-yard TD reception for the Scotties. Daylan Thomas tallied 26 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Mason Arms led Glasgow (4-0) with seven tackles. Kellon Stone tallied two interceptions, and Cam Johnson and Frankie Cianci each had a sack in the win.
Glasgow hosts Barren County on Sept. 15. ACS (2-2) visits Logan County on Sept. 15.
Monroe County 34, Barren County 14
Host Monroe County dealt Barren County its first loss of the season Friday night, topping the Trojans 34-14.
Barren County quarterback Tate Spillman ran for a pair of touchdowns, while Brey Bewley tallied seven receptions for 58 yards.
Spillman also paced the defense with 11 tackles.
Barren County (3-1) visits Glasgow on Sept. 15.
Grayson County 40, Butler County 6
Homestanding Grayson County rolled to a 40-6 win over Butler County on Friday.
Gage Beasley had a rushing touchdown for the Bears in the loss. Heath Chaney led Butler County's defense with 16 tackles, while Lonnie Phelps added 13 stops. Beasley had an interception.
Butler County (1-3) visits Hart County on Sept. 15.
Trigg County 59, Russellville 13
Host Trigg County claimed a 59-13 win over Russellville on Friday.
Panthers quarterback Octavious McKeage passed for 149 yards and a touchdown, and Hunter Hallman added 123 passing yards and a score in the loss. JaCoveon Temple-Dickerson finished with four catches for 109 yards and a touchdown, and Jamarion Gardner had three catches for 86 yards and a score.
Labryan Nourse tallied a team-high eight tackles, and Samuel Edge and Chrishaun Woods each had a sack for the Panthers.
Russellville (0-4) visits Franklin-Simpson on Sept. 15.
Volleyball
Warren East 3, Greenbrier 0
Warren East went 1-1 in a tri-match on Saturday, falling 3-1 (17-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-15) to host Greenwood and claiming a 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-11) win against Greenbrier (Tenn.).
Against Greenbrier, East's Baleigh Young had six kills, a pair of blocks, five digs and three aces. Teammate Mia Andrews tallied five kills and four blocks, Catherine Montgomery had five kills and two blocks, Kaytlin Miller had five kills and six digs, Jada Knight tallied 26 assists and 12 digs and Makenna Rine had 15 digs and three aces.
Young had 13 kills and four blocks, and Miller tallied 13 kills and 19 digs in the loss to Greenwood. Knight had 36 assists and 28 digs. Rine had 35 digs.
Warren East (13-5) visits Owensboro on Monday.
Greenwood (13-3) hosts District 14 rival Bowling Green on Thursday.