South Warren starting pitcher Courtney Norwood fired a complete-game shutout to lead the visiting Spartans to a 12-0 softball win over District 14 rival Bowling Green on Tuesday.
Norwood allowed just two hits an a walk while striking out four to earn the win.
McLaine Hudson went 2-for-2 with a triple, Selynna Metcale was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, Caroline Pitcock was 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs, and Carrie Enolow and Katie Walker each went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs apiece. Also for the Spartans, Elly Bennett produced a double and three RBIs.
South Warren (15-2 overall, 4-1 District 14) hosts district rival Greenwood on Thursday.
Bowling Green (8-5, 2-4) will take on Boyle County and Christian County on Friday in the Greenwood Border Battle.
Franklin-Simpson 5, Logan County 4
Lexi Holleman doubled and drove in a pair of runs to spark host Franklin-Simpson to a 5-4 win over District 13 foe Logan County on Tuesday.
Kloie Smith was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Haley Fowler drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Wildcats to back starting pitcher Hanna Arthur, who allowed four runs (one earned) while striking out five for the complete-game win.
Maddix Mowles went 3-for-3, Hailey Burgess was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, McKenzie Robinson was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Shelby Gettings went 2-for-4 for the Lady Cougars.
Franklin-Simpson (14-6, 2-1) hosts Edmonson County on Thursday.
Logan County (11-7, 2-1) hosts East Robertson (Tenn.) on Thursday.
Barren County 13, Glasgow 0
Barren County starting pitcher Lilie Broady fired five no-hit innings to lead the visiting Trojanettes to a 13-0 win in five innings over District 15 rival Glasgow on Tuesday.
Broady issued one walk while striking out 12 for the win.
Barren's Cora Bogue was 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs, and Allie Anderson went 2-for-2 with four RBIs. Katie Murphy was 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and an RBI, Abby Elmore tallied a double and two RBIs, and Kynlee Sentle added an RBI in the win.
Barren County (16-6, 3-0) visits district rival Monroe County on Thursday.
Glasgow (7-6, 0-3) hosts district foe Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Russellville 14, TCC 4
Russellville's Ja'eda Poindexter was 3-for-3 with a home run and drove in five runs to boost the host Lady Panthers to a 14-4 win in five innings over District 13 rival Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Madison Penrod was 4-for-4 with a double, Jaylah Kees went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, A'miyah Collier was 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI, Reese Croslin drove in a pair of runs and Chloe Penrod also notched an RBI in the win.
Collier pitched all five innings for the win, allowing four runs (three earned) off three hits and two walks while striking out nine.
Russellville (14-5, 2-1) hosts Hopkinsville on Thursday.
Butler County 12, Edmonson County 2
Karrington Hunt went 4-for-4 with three RBIs to propel host Butler County to a 12-2 win in five innings over District 12 rival Edmonson County on Tuesday.
Madison Clark was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Carley Jones went 3-for-4, and Avery Gleason and Parker Willoughby each went 2-for-3. Isabella Akers drove in two runs, MacKenzie Coleman had a double and an RBI, and Mia Thomas and Addison Miller tallied an RBI each for the Lady Bears.
Gleason pitched all five innings for the win, allowing two runs off four hits and two walks while striking out five.
Taylor Minyard was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to pace the Lady Cats.
Butler County (11-12, 3-2) hosts district rival Trinity (Whitesville) on Thursday.
Edmonson County (6-10, 2-3) visits Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.