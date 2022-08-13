Franklin-Simpson junior Sara Norwood and sophomore Lily Tyree each recorded hat tricks with three goals and two assists apiece to lead the host Lady Wildcats to a 10-0 girls' soccer win over Edmonson County on Friday.
Kennedi Alexander added two goals and an assist, Kristal Stewart tallied a goal and an assist, and Vanessa Alfaro scored a goal in the win.
Goalkeeper Madison Slate finished with six saves to record the shutout.
Franklin-Simpson (1-1) is set to take on Warren East in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament Monday.
Edmonson County (0-2) hosts Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Boys' soccer
Franklin-Simpson 10, Edmonson County 0
Gabe Jones tallied a hat trick with three goals and two assists to boost host Franklin-Simpson to a 10-0 win over Edmonson County on Friday.
Oscar Lopez added two goals and two assists, Preston Davis notched a pair of goals and Griff Banton chipped in with a goal and two assists. Also for the Wildcats, Tyrus Barbee and Mason Davis each tallied a goal, and John Adams and Peyton Martin recorded one assist each.
Goalkeeper Connor Vincent got the shutout for Franklin-Simpson (2-1), which visits Warren East on Monday for the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament.
Edmonson County (0-2) is at Barren County on Monday.