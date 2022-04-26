Bowling Green’s Turner Nottmeier went 2-for-3 with a triple and a pair of RBIs to help the Purples top host Greenwood 8-5 in a District 14 baseball matchup Monday.
Blake Ginter also went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Nathaniel Roof and Spencer Newman added two RBIs each in the win.
Purples starting pitcher Dillon Maners earned the win after allowing five runs (two earned) in five innings. He struck out four batters. Ben Davenport picked up the save with two scoreless innings of relief.
Rhett Dysholm had a double and drove in a run for the Gators. Bryson Brockman and James Russell added an RBI each in the loss.
Bowling Green (17-5 overall, 3-0 District 14) was set to host Greenwood (12-7, 3-2) on Tuesday.
Warren East 16, Warren Central 0
Warren East starting pitcher Chase Carver fired a four-inning no-hitter to lead the visiting Raiders to a 16-0 win over District 14 rival Warren Central on Monday.
Carver finished with 12 strikeouts and didn’t allow a hit or a walk, but did allow a runner to reach on a hit-by-pitch.
Grant White was 2-for-2 with a triple and drove in four runs, Carver went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Dane Parsley was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Drake Young, Camden Elkins, Lucas Waldrop, Trevor Hudnall, Kavien Hinton and Gage Elkins added an RBI apiece in the win.
Warren East (15-7, 3-0) visits Russell County on Saturday.
Warren Central (1-9, 0-5) is at Monroe County on Thursday.
South Warren 3, Glasgow 2
Keegan Milby doubled and drove in a pair of runs as host South Warren nipped Glasgow 3-2 on Monday.
Dalton Sisson added a double for the Spartans, who totaled three hits.
South Warren starter Eli Capps earned the win, allowing two runs in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out seven. Ethan Reynolds recorded the final two outs to earn the save.
Zachary Poole went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Jackson Poland was 2-for-4 and Easton Jessie drove in a run for the Scotties.
South Warren (8-10) was set to host Muhlenberg County on Tuesday.
Glasgow (12-9) was slated to host District 15 rival Barren County on Tuesday.
Allen County-Scottville 16, Russellville 1
Colton Costello went 2-for-2 with a triple and four RBIs to lead host Allen County-Scottsville to a 16-1 win in three innings over Russellville on Monday.
Dusty Hayes was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, Thorny Walker doubled and drove in two runs, and Eric Bray also drove in two runs for the Patriots. Kalen Coleman, Brayden Calvert, Payton Cope and Eli Stamper finished with an RBI each.
Patriots starter Tanner Dorris pitched all three innings for the win.
Davin Holloway drove in the lone run for the Panthers.
ACS (7-13) was set to visit District 15 rival Monroe County on Tuesday.
Russellville (1-15) was slated to host District 13 rival Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Butler County 9, Trinity (Whitesville) 0
Kolton Hudson fired a one-hit shutout and went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and an RBI to lead host Butler County to a 9-0 win over District 12 foe Trinity (Whitesville) on Monday.
Hudson struck out 13 in the complete-game victory.
Justin Castlen drove in a pair of runs and stole two bases, Clay Vincent had a double and an RBI, and Parker Pendley and Jake Mckee each drove in a run for the Bears.
Butler County (8-10, 3-0) was set to visit Trinity (Whitesville) on Tuesday.