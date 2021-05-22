Bowling Green junior Turner Nottmeier drove in five runs to spark visiting Bowling Green to a 22-6 baseball win in five innings over Owensboro on Friday.
Nottmeier was 2-for-3 at the plate with five RBIs, three runs scored and two stolen bases. Spencer Newman was 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Carson Myers went 2-for-2 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored, and Dillon Maners was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two stolen bases and two RBIs in the win.
Also for the Purples, Nathaniel Roof, Dom Davis, Blake Ginter and Campbell Bush each tallied an RBI.
Brady Key started and earned the win, allowing six runs (two earned) in four innings. He struck out four batters.
Bowling Green (28-4) is back in action Wednesday at Central Hardin.
Breckinridge County 15, Edmonson County 5
Visiting Edmonson County dropped a 15-5 decision in five innings to Breckinridge County on Friday.
Chaz Wilson, Cole Saling and Gavin Minyard each went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the loss. Isaiah Johnson chipped in with an RBI for the Wildcats.
Edmonson County (13-14) next hosts Metcalfe County and Monroe County on Monday.
Softball
South Warren 7, Central Hardin 4
Selynna Metcalfe homered twice and drove in three runs to lead visiting South Warren to a 7-4 win over Central Hardin on Friday.
Emily Reynolds was 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in the win. Katie Walker added a 3-for-4 day with an RBI, Carrie Enlow went 2-for-3 and Avery Skaggs was 2-for-4 for the Spartans.
Reynolds started in the circle and claimed the win after allowing three runs in four innings. She struck out three.
South Warren (28-1) next plays Monday at Russellville.