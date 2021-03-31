Bowling Green junior Turner Nottmeier drove in four runs to lead the Purples to a season-opening 13-3 baseball win in five innings over visiting University Heights on Tuesday.
Patrick Forbes had a 2-for-3 day with a triple, two stolen bases and three runs scored, Dillon Maners was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a stolen base and Eli Burwash had two hits and two stolen bases for the Purples. Trent Warden added two RBIs. Carson Myers and Maddox Burr each drove in a run.
Campbell Bush started and earned the win, tossing three innings while allowing three runs (none earned) on one hit and three walks. He struck out seven. Jackson Moore fired two scoreless innings in relief, striking out four.
Bowling Green (1-0) was slated to host Owensboro Catholic on Wednesday.
Warren East 12, Cumberland County 2
Nolan Ford homered and drove in two runs to pace host Warren East to a season-opening 12-2 win in six innings over Cumberland County on Tuesday.
Ford was 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, a stolen base and three runs scored. Chase Carver added two hits, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Also for the Raiders, Austin Comer doubled and had three RBIs, and Cameron Martin drove in two runs.
Brady Dragoo pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings for the win, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out 11. Drake Young picked up the save.
Warren East (1-0) hosts Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
Daviess County 6, Greenwood 5
Host Daviess County edged Greenwood 6-5 in a game that went just six innings Tuesday.
Caden Whittle led the Gators with a 2-for-3 day with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Braxton Garner was 2-for-2 with an RBI, Rhett Dysholm had two hits and Bryson Brockman drove in two runs for Greenwood (1-1).
The Gators are back in action Thursday at home against Christian County.
South Warren 11, Logan County 4
South Warren claimed an 11-4 win at Logan County on Tuesday.
Kruise Newman had two hits for the Cougars.
South Warren (1-1) visits Cumberland County on Thursday. Logan County (0-1) hosts Butler County on Thursday.
Edmonson County 7, Hart County 2
Tyler Fugate tallied a double and drove in three runs to pace host Edmonson County to a 7-2 season-opening win over Hart County on Tuesday.
Clay Walden had a double and drove in a run for the Wildcats.
Gavin Minyard earned the win after tossing four innings, allowing two runs while fanning four batters. Chaz Wilson pitched three scoreless innings of relief, striking out five.
Edmonson County (1-0) plays at Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Glasgow 11, Barren County 0
Cole Bunch had a big day at the plate and on the mound to lead visiting Glasgow to a season-opening 11-0 win in six innings over Barren County on Tuesday.
Bunch was 2-for-2 with two RBIs. He also started and earned the win after pitching four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out five. Tyler Lane tossed two scoreless innings in relief, striking out three.
Also for the Scotties, Hunter Scott was 3-for-3 with two runs scored, Lane drove in a pair of runs, and Cole Stephens and Xavier Ferreira added an RBI each.
Glasgow (1-0) will face Todd County Central in the Region 3 All 'A' Classic on Friday.
Barren County (1-1) hosts Cumberland County on Friday.
Softball
Greenwood 4, Franklin-Simpson 3
Sidney Coffey and Lydia Kirby each belted solo home runs to boost host Greenwood to a 4-3 win over Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Kirby was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, while Coffey was 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Lady Gators. Josi Morrison added a 2-for-3 day with an RBI, and Kaitlyn Wilson also had an RBI. Kayden Murray picked up the win in relief, allowing one run in three innings.
For Franklin-Simpson, Haley Fowler was 2-for-3 with a solo home run, Raegan Coffee had a homer and two RBIs and Shelby Caudill finished with two hits.
Greenwood (1-1) was slated to host Owensboro Catholic on Wednesday. Franklin-Simpson (0-2) hosts East Robertson (Tenn.) on Thursday.
South Warren 18, Apollo 4
Caroline Pitcock was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs to boost host South Warren to an 18-4 win in five innings over Apollo on Tuesday.
McLaine Hudson was 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored, Emily Reynolds was 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI, and Carrie Enlow was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Elly Bennett and Kaylee LaSala added an RBI apiece for the Spartans.
Selynna Metcalfe started and earned the win, tossing three scoreless innings. She struck out four.
South Warren (2-0) is back in action Friday at Logan County.