Aden Nyekan made a buzzer-beating layup to give Barren County a 47-45 win over Monroe County on Monday.
The shot gave the Barren County (10-6) sophomore a team-high 12 points. Gavin Withrow and Will Bandy added 10 each in the victory over the Falcons (7-10).
The Trojans will host Ohio County on Tuesday.
Girls
Barren County 68, Monroe County 35
Elizabeth Bertram scored 25 points to lead the Trojanettes to a 68-35 victory over Monroe County on Monday.
The Barren County (14-4) senior guard had nine points in the first quarter to send her team to a 17-9 lead over the Lady Falcons (5-11). The Trojanettes ended the second quarter on a 12-0 run to extend the lead to 18 before closing out the 33-point victory in the second half.
Barren County is scheduled to host Allen County-Scottsville on Friday.
Edmonson County 59, Campbellsville 44
The Lady Cats beat Campbellsville 59-44 Monday for the team's fourth straight win.
Emma Rose Vincent had 14 points, Lauren Ballance had 12 points and 13 rebounds and Katie Lindsey had 10 points. Macie McCombs added nine points for Edmonson County (10-7) by going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc against the Lady Eagles (10-7). Madison Harrison finished with 10 rebounds to go along with four points.
Edmonson County will travel to Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. game.
Butler County 63, Allen County-Scottsville 60
The Lady Bears snapped a two-game Lady Patriot winning streak with a 63-60 victory on Monday.
Butler County (7-12) held a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, before Allen County-Scottsville (4-12) battled back to tie it 28-all at halftime. The Lady Bears outscored the Lady Patriots 21-14 in the third and held on for the victory in the final frame.
Allison Meader led Allen County-Scottsville with 25 points and 20 rebounds. Kaylee Bullington and Jayleigh Steenbergen finished with career highs of 16 and 10 points, respectively.
The Lady Patriots will host Edmonson County on Tuesday and the Lady Bears will travel to Whitesville Trinity on Friday.
