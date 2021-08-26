Barren County senior forward Aden Nyekan scored five goals and tallied three assists to lead the host Trojans to a 10-1 boys' soccer win over Butler County on Wednesday.
Micah Wilson added two goals and two assists, Landan Hester had two goals and an assist, Alan Edberg chipped in with a goal and Nicholas Quenzer finished with one assist in the win.
Goalkeeper Gavin McCord totaled five saves for Barren County (3-3), which next faces Trigg County and Lyon County on Saturday in the Russellville Panther Classic.
Butler County (0-1) was slated to visit Russellville on Thursday.