GLASGOW -- A game that was nip-and-tuck from start to finish turned in host Glasgow's favor in the span of less than a minute Friday night.
The Scotties, trailing Allen County-Scottsville by six points in the third quarter, scored the go-ahead touchdown on their next drive, then recovered the ensuing kickoff before scoring again two plays later for a 14-point swing in an eventual 21-19 victory.
Down 13-7 following a 1-yard touchdown run by the Patriots quarterback Trace McIntyre, the Scotties answered on their next possession with an 11-play scoring drive helped along by a bit of good fortune. On a third-and-6 play from the ACS 24-yard line, Glasgow quarterback John Carter Myers dropped back to pass, only to have the ball slip out of his hand. Myers recovered the fumble, then dashed toward the end zone. He bobbled the ball twice more, but again hauled it in for a 23-yard gain. Two plays later, , Myers capped the scoring drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 9:47 left in the third quarter.
"It was a nice play," Glasgow coach Jeff Garmon said said of Myers' 23-yard scamper. "I thought John Carter made some plays. I thought John Carter played well all night long. I thought we asked a lot of him tonight, to make plays."
Glasgow (1-0) made another huge play on the ensuing kickoff, when Jayden Weyrauch chased down a short kickoff to recover for the Scotties at the ACS 47. Glasgow running back Hunter Scott (game-high 117 rushing yards, 2 TDs) immediately capitalized with a 46-yard run, then finished off the two-play scoring drive with a 1-yard TD run to put the Scotties up 21-13 with 9:21 left in the game.
Allen County-Scottsville (0-1) by forcing Glasgow's third turnover of the game on a fumble that the Patriots recovered at their own 23 with 4:09 to play. From there, McIntyre engineered an eight-play, 77-yard drive capped by his 10-yard touchdown run with 1:50 to play that got his team back within two points.
Needing a two-point conversion to tie, the Patriots went to the air. McIntyre's pass to Cooper sailed high to alllow the Scotties to hold onto their slim lead.
Needing a first down to keep the ball away from ACS on their next drive, the Scotties got it on third-and-10 from their own 38 when Myers connected with Keiran Stockton on a 38-yard pass play that effectively sealed up the win.
Glasgow struggled with turnovers in a scoreless first half, with ACS twice picking off Myers in its own territory to kill drives.
"Really lucky to be 0-0 at halftime after committing two turnovers," Garmon said. "You almost look like that first half was kind of a scrimmage, to kind of get a feel for everything and then we kind of picked it up that second half. And I thought Allen did, too -- I thought they played a good football game."
Patriots coach Brad Hood was happy with his team's effort on both sides of the ball.
"I thought our defense played with a lot of guts, a lot of heart," Hood said. "They never gave up. We were battling, then we'd give up a little ground, give up a little ground. Then we had two interceptions inside our own 20."
ACS broke the scoring drought in the third quarter, when McIntyre connected with Jax Cooper on a 47-yard touchdown pass. Cooper did much of the work with a highlight-reel catch followed by a run to the end zone that staked his team to a 7-0 lead at the 8:57 mark of the third period.
The Scotties answered back with a seven-play, 62-yard drive capped by Scott's 9-yard touchdown run to knot the score at 7-all midway through the third.
The Patriots struck back on their next possession, helped along by back-to-back penalties on Glasgow with McIntyre capping the nine-play, 59-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run that put his team up 13-7 with 1:20 left in the third.
The Scotties rallied with their two-touchdown flurry in a minute's span.
"A lot of good things happened out there," Garmon said. "We've just got to continue to work. We've got to try and get better."
Myers, a first-year starter, was 12-of-21 passing for 215 yards and added 72 rushing yards and a score. Andrew Phillips had eight catches for 158 yards to lead Glasgow.
For ACS, McIntyre was 13-of-22 passing for 181 yards. Jax Cooper had six catches for 128 yards and a TD.
Glasgow visits Hart County on Sept. 18, while the Patriots host Warren Central in a district contest.
ACS 0 0 13 6 -- 19
Glasgow 00 7 14 -- 21
Third Quarter
ACS -- Jax Cooper 47 pass from Trace McIntyre (Thorny Walker kick), 8:58
GHS -- Hunter Scott 4 run (Luke Allen kick), 5:51
ACS -- McIntyre 1 run (kick failed), 1;20
Fourth Quarter
GHS -- John Carter Myers 2 run (Allen kick), 9:47
GHS -- Scott 1 run (Allen kick), 9:21
ACS -- McIntyre 10 run (pass failed), 1:50
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.