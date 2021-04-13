South Warren’s Maddie Osmun led the way for the girls’ swim team during Tuesday’s Region 4 swimming and diving meet at Owensboro Healthpark.
Osmun picked up individual wins in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 yard free was part of two wins in relays. Osmun, Maddi Barbee, Hannah Gardner and Selynna Metcalfe picked up the win in the 200-yard medley relay, while joining Barbee, Metcalfe and Madison Bush to win the 400 medley relay.
Bush picked up wins in the 200 freestyle and 500 free, while Barbee won the 100 backstroke. Gardner won the 100 breaststroke and finished second in the 200 individual medley.
Greenwood’s Sarah Zoellner won the 200 IM and 100 butterfly and was part of a pair of runner-up finishes in relays. Zoellner, Kennedy Clark, Amelia Matzke and Anne Elizabeth Zoellner finished second in the 200 medley relay, while the Zoellners, Matzke and Leach Witcher finished second in the 200 freestyle relay.
Bowling Green’s Maggie Morris, Sophie Morris, Paige Wierson and Carlie Bowen won the 200 free relay and finished second in the 400 medley relay.
Maggie Morris finished second in the 50 free and 100 free. Bowen finished second in the 100 free, while Wierson finished second in the 100 breaststroke.
Butler County’s Mattie Smith finished second in the 200 yard free and the 500 yard free.
The top two finishers in each event automatically advance to next week’s sub-state. Seven other qualifiers in each event will be determined following the completion of all the region meets.
Final team standings will not be available until after Wednesday’s diving results are complete. The boys’ swimming events will take place on Thursday.