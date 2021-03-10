The pairings were announced Wednesday for the KHSAA Boys' and Girls' Sweet 16 Tournaments in Lexington, with Region 4 playing Region 2 and Region 3 playing Region 9 in the opening round of the boys' tournament and Region 4 playing Region 10 and Region 3 playing Region 2 in the girls' tournament.
Both tournaments will take place at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
The Region 4 boys' champion will face Region 2 on March 31 at 1 p.m. CDT. The top teams in Region 2 include Lyon County, Hopkinsville and Madisonville-North Hopkins. The winner will face the winner of Region 11 and Region 7 in the quarterfinals on April 2 at 1 p.m. CDT.
Region 3 will face Region 9 on April 1 at 10 a.m. CDT. The top teams in Region 9 include Covington Catholic, St. Henry and Highlands. The winner will face the winner of Region 1 and Region 6 in the quarterfinals on April 2 at 7 p.m. CDT.
The semifinals and finals are scheduled April 3.
The Region 4 girls' winner will face Region 10 on April 7 at 1 p.m. CDT. The top teams in Region 10 include George Rogers Clark, Bishop Brossart and Paris. The winner will face the winner of Region 14 and Region 7 in the quarterfinals on April 10 at 10 a.m. CDT.
Region 3 will face Region 2 on April 8 at 4 p.m. CDT. The top teams in Region 2 include Henderson County, Webster County and Lyon County. The winner will face the winner of Region 9 and Region 16 in the quarterfinals on April 9 at 7 p.m. CDT.
The semifinals and finals are scheduled April 11.