And so a season of uprooting the status quo and challenging convention leaves Warren Central with the same question yet again.
When will it end?
Cary Fowler’s plan came close at times but the Dragons could never close the deal on the prize, leaving Warren Central winless for a fourth straight season and a senior class without a taste of victory.
The Dragons close yet another season without a win after a 27-20 loss to Russellville in the season finale on a frigid night at Joe Hood Field.
Now playing in a five-team district, the Dragons’ season is complete without an automatic playoff appearance. The losing streak is now at 45 games, second only in the state behind Shawnee (54). The Dragons last won a game Oct. 16, 2015, when the current senior class was in the eighth grade.
“We wanted this game and it hurts a lot, especially for the seniors,” senior Justin Borden said. “We all came together and fought and this game proved it.”
Three seasons without a win under Joel Taylor brought about the necessary change Warren Central believed Cary Fowler could bring. Hired from the college ranks, the Hopkinsville native coached his first season of high school football and recruited plenty of talent from the hallways and the school’s traditionally successful basketball team.
The Dragons were very close at times, giving up late leads in the year’s first two games against Apollo and Greenwood. A shootout with Allen County-Scottsville was the only other close game before Friday’s finale against Russellville, the first time Warren Central had played a Class 1A program since 2012.
With the playoffs out of the equation, Warren Central had only this night to play for.
A 20-6 first-quarter lead had the Dragons confident on the sideline until what has felt like the inevitable kicked in. A stalled drive and turnover led to Russellville scores that kick-started the Panthers’ 21-0 second quarter to take a touchdown lead into halftime.
Russellville managed the clock in the second half while Warren Central stalled on two fourth-down attempts and lost two fumbles.
The Dragons got the ball back with 52 seconds left at their own 16 with one timeout before the drive stalled in another failed fourth-down attempt.
“We came close,” Fowler said. “It hurts them to lose now. Used to be, they expected it. It hurts them over the last few weeks when we had a few chances to win. Before it was, ‘Here we go again.’ Now it hurts them because we talk about winning in everything we do.
“I wish it had been a little earlier, but they hate to lose. … We just have to learn how to finish and that’s what we’ll talk about in the offseason is finish. I’ve committed to this program.”
The victory for Russellville (3-7) gives it three wins in its last four games after staring the year 0-6. The Panthers will host Fulton County next week in the first round of the playoffs, the same team it defeated 34-31 at Rhea Stadium on Oct. 4.
“Definitely hungry going in,” RHS coach Mikie Benton said. “We come in as a two-seed and lost a tight game with Crittenden County last week. It’s a situation now we felt we should’ve come away with that game, but we can’t overlook Fulton County coming into our house in the first round.”
With only pride to play for on senior night, Borden got the call at quarterback and led Warren Central to score on the first drive. Borden carried or threw on nine of the Dragons’ 10 plays, converted a fourth-down, punched in the score from three yards out and scored the two-point conversion.
Russellville responded with its own score on its first drive on a Lennon Ries 3-yard run, but couldn’t convert the two-point try.
The Dragons pieced together two long scoring drives with a 54-yard touchdown run from Deangelo Patterson on fourth down and a 39-yard keeper from Borden to go up 20-6 after one quarter.
Then the Panthers roared back.
Ries put a perfect pass over two Dragons defenders to Josh Allen, who turned the fingertip grab into a 31-yard touchdown reception early in the second quarter.
The Dragons’ first punt turned into Russellville’s game-tying score on a 3-yard run from Xavier Coleman.
Borden committed the first turnover with a long pass intercepted by Ries, who turned it upfield and was kept out of the end zone by Borden’s late tackle.
Chevis Elliott punched in the go-ahead run on the very next play, giving the Panthers 21 unanswered points and a 27-20 lead at halftime.
Warren Central failed on two fourth-down attempts in the third quarter, but the defense also kept Russellville out of the end zone with most of the quarter being played on the Dragons’ side of the field.
“We came out flat,” Benton said. “Credit Warren Central, they came out hot. They put up all 20 points in the first quarter and we finally woke up. Defensively, from that point on we were starting to play some pretty good ball. Offensively, we started to move the ball well.”
Ries and Elliott combined for 229 rushing yards and Ries threw for 100 yards on six completions.
Borden had 22 carries for 105 yards for the Dragons.
“(We made) major strides,” Borden said. “Coach Fowler is doing everything he can. The best people are going to play. It doesn’t matter how old you are, he gave me a lot of opportunities this year to lead this offense and I’m thankful for that.”
RHS 6 21 0 0 – 27
WCHS 20 0 0 0 – 20
First quarter
WC – Justin Borden 3 run (Borden run), 7:48
RUS – Lennon Ries 3 run (conversion failed), 5:37
WC – Deangelo Patterson 54 run (conversion failed), 4:57
WC – Borden 39 run (conversion failed), 2:21
Second quarter
RUS – Josh Allen 31 pass from Ries (conversion failed), 11:11
RUS – Xavier Coleman 3 run (Ries run), 4:08
RUS – Chevis Elliott 3 run (Dustin Brown kick), 2:20{&end}
