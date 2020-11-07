Russellville's Lennon Ries and Jaquis Todd hooked up for two touchdown passes and Jovari Gamble ran for two more as the host Panthers closed out the regular season Friday with a 33-0 win over Todd County Central.
Ries was 8 of 15 passing for 161 yards and two scores. Todd tallied three catches for 98 yards and two TDs, while Jackson Hampton also had three catches for 70 yards.
Gamble tallied 133 rushing yards and two scores on 10 carries. Chevis Elliott also had a touchdown run and totaled 86 rushing yards.
Gamble and Elliott each had one of three interceptions for the Panthers, along with Lamarcus Hickman.
Russellville (5-3) will return to action in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs. Opponent and date are not set yet, with the start of the postseason pushed back a week to the third week of November due to COVID-19 concerns.
Wayne County 42, Barren County 20
Barren County quarterback Jameson Buie threw for three touchdowns, but it wasn't enough for the host Trojans in a 42-20 loss Friday to Wayne County.
Buie was 12-of-24 passing for 183 yards and two scores. Jamarcus Miley had three catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns, while Gage Allen tallied two catches for 44 yards and a score for Barren.
Ryan Shirley led the Trojans with 76 rushing yards.
Braedon Sloan tallied 231 rushing yards and five touchdowns for Wayne County.
Barren County (2-5) will return to action in the Class 6A state playoffs, with date and opponent to be determined.
