RUSSELLVILLE – After four years of losing to rival Logan County (6-2), Russellville (7-1) finally broke that streak Friday night with a 23-14 victory in the crosstown rivalry matchup.
Up 16-8 with around 10 minutes left in the game, the Panthers went on a long drive lasting most of the fourth quarter before senior running back Jovari Gamble finally ran in an 11-yard touchdown to seal the victory.
“I just know we had to get it in,” Gamble said. “We wanted to go ahead and win this game. We knew we had to score again.”
Russellville was paced on the night by Gamble, who amassed 141 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 17 carries. Overall, the Panthers outgained the Cougars 348-222 in total yardage.
“One thing that we always feel like we can do is control the line of scrimmage no matter who it is we are playing,” Russellville coach Mikie Benton said. “Our offensive line always gets a good push. With that drive, I told our offensive coordinator to take your time and not to rush. We were able to take six minutes off the clock and we still got the score.”
While Russellville’s rushing attack put the finishing touches on the game, it was the Panther defense that dominated the contest, forcing three Logan County turnovers while also blocking a field goal try.
Not only did senior safety Chevis Elliott manage to block the kick in the fourth quarter, but he also notched two interceptions on the night.
“Listen,” Benton said. “Chevis Elliott is one of the best defensive players in the state of Kentucky. When it comes to recruitment, he is an undersized guy, but we play against these teams with guys who have all these offers, and Chevis has made plays against them time and time again. I hope one of these big programs sees that and pulls the trigger on him.”
Elliott said he hopes the win against the Class 4A Logan County squad will boost the RPI rating of the Class 1A Panthers.
“I know I got to be a playmaker, and I got to get the ball,” Elliott said of his efforts. “I have to make something happen. I know when the ball is in the air it’s mine, and I got to go get it.”
Friday night’s matchup actually began with an explosive play through the air when Russellville quarterback Lennon Ries hit receiver Anthony Woodward for a long 75-yard pass and catch for the score on their first drive.
But the contest began on a sour note for Logan County, whose leading rusher Ryan Rayno went down with an injury on the first drive of the night for the Cougars. He would not return.
Still reeling from the long touchdown and Rayno’s injury, the Cougars quickly fumbled the ball on their own side of the field during their next drive. Gamble then answered for the Panthers with a 23-yard scamper resulting in a touchdown halfway through the first quarter.
Despite spirited play from quarterback Davin Yates and receiver Wyatt Blake that resulted in a score before halftime, a scoreless third quarter would prevent Logan County from ever taking the lead on Friday night.
Benton said while the win was huge for the program, there are still several things the Panthers must fix before they enter the playoffs in a few weeks.
“I went through high school always beating Logan County,” Benton said. “Todd Adler has done a great job, and you know he has built a team out there that has a winning attitude. I think we had 91 yards in penalties, and you can’t have that if you want to make a deep run in the playoffs. We jumped offsides way too many times tonight, and our tackling was extremely sloppy.
“But kudos to them,” Benton continued. “Davin Yates and Wyatt Blake both had great games. They definitely showed us things we needed to work on.”
Next week, Russellville travels to Crittenden County for a significant district showdown at 7 p.m. while Logan County will try to rebound against Calloway County at home.
RVILLE 13 0 3 7 – 23
LCHS 0 8 0 6 – 14
First quarter
RVILLE – Anthony Woodward 75 pass from Lennon Ries (Dustin Brown kick), 5:22
RVILLE – Jovari Gamble 23 run (kick failed), 4:56
Second quarter
LCHS – Davin Yates 3 run (Yates run), 2:37
Third quarter
RVILLE – Brown 31 field goal, 4:45
Fourth quarter
RVILLE – Gamble 11 run (Brown kick), 5:58
LCHS – Yates 1 run (conversion failed) 2:39