The Russellville baseball team earned its first win of the year with a 3-1 victory at Warren Central on Saturday.
Davin Holloway had a solid start and Khristian McCall paced the offense with three hits as the Panthers (1-14) snapped a 30-game losing streak dating back to last season.
“I took over three weeks ago and we’ve had some really good games and stuff,” Russellville coach Kenneth Edmonds said. “Today was a good day. They got on the bus in a good fashion and I felt it was going to be a good day for them today.”
Russellville threatened all day, but was turned away by Warren Central starter Blaine Akin in the first four innings. The Panthers stranded a runner at second in the second inning and two runners in scoring position in the third. Russellville loaded the bases in the fourth with one out, but Aiken got a fielder’s choice at home and a comebacker to end the threat and keep the game scoreless.
Warren Central (1-8) had a runner thrown out at home in the third before breaking through in the fourth when courtesy runner Ne Moo Paw was caught in a rundown, but the ball was thrown away allowing him to score the first run of the day.
Russellville answered in the top of the fifth with a pair of errors setting up RBI singles by Holloway and McCall to make the score 2-1. Eric Zamarripa added an RBI single one inning later to double the lead.
“It was big for us to keep the pressure on,” Edmonds said. “You never know with any team – how good or how bad they are – anybody can have a bad day. We wanted to have a good day. We were able to keep the pressure on them.”
Holloway took it from there, retiring the Dragons in order in the fifth and the sixth. The Dragons put two runners on with two outs in the seventh, but Holloway got KeioVon Wells to fly out to left to ended the game and preserve the win.
“I tried to stay calm was the main thing,” Holloway said. “Just keep throwing strikes. If they hit it, I know I’ve got a defense that would back me up.”
Holloway allowed two hits and one unearned run to earn the win. The right-hander walked two, hit two batters and struck out 10.
“It feels good,” Holloway said. “It’s been a tough season. We’ve been working hard to get to where we are. I think we will start winning some games.”
Aiken was the tough-luck losing pitcher for the Dragons. He allowed three unearned runs and eight hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.
“We made a couple of plays there with bases loaded, got a couple of guys out at the plate, but unforced errors led to that two-run inning,” Warren Central coach Steve Albert said. “It’s something we definitely have to clean up, the unforced errors.”
Russellville will play at Allen County-Scottsville at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Warren Central hosts Warren East at 6 p.m. Monday.
RHS 000 021 0 – 3 8 3
WCHS 000 100 0 – 1 2 6
WP: Holloway LP: Aiken{&end}