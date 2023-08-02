Russellville’s football program has seen the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows – all in the span of two seasons.
A year after reaching the Class A state championship game to cap a stellar 12-2 campaign, the Panthers stumbled mightily in 2022 with a 1-10 season.
Russellville coach Mikie Benton led both squads, and is banking on that hard-earned experience plus an influx of talented freshmen to snap his program right back into contention after last season’s struggles.
“The ones that are back, there’s plenty of experience besides the freshmen we’ll have out there playing,” Benton said during the annual Paul Gray Media Day held at Bowling Green High School. “But you’re always going to have a group out there that’s kind of been through it.
“... They’ve seen the highs and they’ve seen the lows, so they know exactly what it’s going to take.”
Benton dealt with a family crisis throughout last season as his mom’s health took a turn for the worse, and she ultimately passed away in March.
“Last year during football season, my mind was not with football at all,” Benton said. “I’ve apologized to the team I don’t know how many times for last year just because I wasn’t locked in like I usually would be. This year, I feel like I’m kind of back in my zone like I usually am.”
The Panthers will have to contend with a new-look Class A, District 1 this season. Rival Crittenden County moved up a class, while Ballard Memorial dropped down and Caverna rejoined district competition after playing an independent schedule since 2020.
Benton has liked the look of this year’s team, which reached the final four in a 7-on-7 competition held at Kentucky Wesleyan over the summer.
“The offseason’s been going pretty good,” Benton said. “We’ve had a very big freshman class come in. We just got back to the basics. Of course, last year was extremely rough for us, so we just kind of took and step back and just worked on us. We kind of simplified everything, wanted everybody to get on the same page. So far during the offseason, through 7-on-7s and everything, I’m extremely happy where we’re at and honestly probably a little ahead of where I thought we would be.”
The Panthers have experience at quarterback, where Octavious McKeage started all season and passed for 614 yards and three touchdowns. Now a junior, McKeage also led the team in rushing last year with 368 yards and four scores.
“He’s grown a lot at the quarterback position,” Benton said. “His decision making’s a lot better, getting the ball out a lot quicker.”
McKeage remains a dangerous dual-threat quarterback, but the Panthers now feature what Benton calls “a thunder and lightning” backfield. Sophomore Labryan Nourse (183 yards, 2 TDs last year) is the quick back, while senior Donovan Armstrong offers pure power.
Benton thinks that deep freshman class can make an immediate impact, particularly at wide receiver.
“Kind of getting back to that old-school Russellville, as far as with athletes everywhere,” Benton said. “Honestly, coming out in our spread package this year you’ll see four wide receivers all starting and they’ll all be freshman. We talk about this freshmen class coming in, and they bring a lot of talent.
“... We’ll definitely be a team that’s going to be tough to deal with.”
On defense, junior defensive end David Owens is back after finishing second on the team in tackles last season with 49 stops. McKeage at safety (43 tackles, two interceptions) and junior cornerback Justin Bigbee (33 tackles, one interception) also saw plenty of action last year.
“Last year we didn’t do too good, but we know what we’ve got to do this year,” senior two-way starting lineman DJ Elliott said. “We’ve got a lot of freshmen coming up and they’re pretty good. We’ve got a lot of stuff to work on, but we’ve been putting in work over the offseason.”
2023 Russellville schedule
- Aug. 18 – vs. Butler County
Aug. 25 – Glasgow
Sept. 1 – Logan County
Sept. 8 – at Trigg County
Sept. 22 – Todd County Central
Sept. 29 – at Ballard Memorial
Oct. 13 – Caverna
Oct. 20 – Fulton County
Oct. 27 – at Paducah Tilghman
- – at Logan County