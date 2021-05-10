Life has come full circle for Dennis Pardue.
The veteran of more than three decades of coaching basketball is heading back to a town he knows very well as the new head coach of Russellville's girls' basketball team.
Pardue served as head coach at Russellville from 2004-12, tallying three District 13 championships and a record of 142-90. One difference – that was coaching the boys' team.
As for coaching girls' basketball, Pardue's last foray into that sport came in 1989, when he led the program at Auburn Middle School in Logan County.
"It's been quite awhile, but it's still basketball," Pardue said of coaching the Lady Panthers. "It's still the same game, but a little bit different. I'm looking forward to the challenge. It's been several years since I've coached girls, but I'm looking forward to getting started with my new team."
That familiarity that drew Pardue to Russellville also helped steer the school back to him. Pardue said he worked with Russellville Principal Ben Bruni at another school and coached current Russellville athletic director Ryan Davenport in middle school and later worked with him as a coach.
"Just his record alone speaks for itself," Davenport said. "He's won 335 games, seven district titles. He's won three Class 'A' regional championships. He never had a losing season when he was here at Russellville. He made it to the regional tournament every season that he was here. He was my coach in middle school basketball and I coached under him when I was the middle school boys' basketball coach here at Russellville.
"I don't know many people who know the game of basketball like he does. He knows the game, he's great with kids and builds great relationships with them. I think his resume just speaks for itself."
Pardue, who completed a two-year run at Todd County Central with a 13-34 record following this past season, is replacing Davenport as the Lady Panthers' head coach. Davenport stepped in on an interim basis after Cameron Jackson resigned shortly before the start of the season and led the team to a 10-11 record, with a 4-4 mark in District 13 and an appearance in the Region 4 tournament where the Lady Panthers lost 58-49 to eventual regional finalist Barren County in the opening round.
"When I took the job, I knew that it was going to be for this year only," Davenport said. "It was a kind of a quick transition. Coach Jackson left right before the season started and I agreed to do it for the remainder of the season. I'm athletic director, assistant principal, head softball coach ... there was no way I was going to be able to dedicate enough time to the basketball program to be fair to the girls."
Davenport is confident his old coach will thrive once more at Russellville, especially with a solid core of talent returning including 6-foot-1 post player Anastasia Dowlen – who averaged a double-double – as well as fellow all-regional selection Amiyah Collier and talented eighth grader Lareesha Cawthorne.
"They've got several good pieces coming back, three players that really played a lot last year," Pardue said. "Definitely, the cupboard is not bare by any means."