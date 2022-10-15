Warren East senior running back Quinton Hollis (15) tries to break a tackle from host Allen County-Scottsville Jake Gardner in a 40-26 Raider road victory against Patriots Friday October 15 in Scottsville.
Warren East junior wide receiver Tray Price (5) makes an uncontested reception for a touchdown against host Allen County-Scottsville in a 40-26 Raider road victory against Patriots Friday October 15 in Scottsville.
Warren East senior tight end Simon Ghee (2) is tripped up but leans forward for a couple more yards against host Allen County-Scottsville in a 40-26 Raider road victory against Patriots Friday October 15 in Scottsville.
Warren East sophomore quarterback Dane Parsley passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the visiting Raiders to a 40-26 win over Allen County-Scottsville in a Class 4A, District 2 football matchup Friday night.
Parsley was 10-of-21 passing for 141 yards and two touchdowns, and he had a team-high 137 rushing yards and a pair of scores.
Isaiah Ghee added 52 rushing yards and Quinton Hollis had a rushing touchdown in the win. Tray Price finished with three receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown, and Ahmad Alexander had three catches for 55 yards and a TD.
On defense, Josh Collins and Simon Ghee had 10 tackles each, with Ghee also tallying two sacks and recovering a fumble. Emmanuel Summers also had a sack, and Maddox Tarrence and Matthew Cowles combined for another. Camden Elkins forced and recovered a fumble and Isaiah Ghee tallied an interception for the Raiders.
Warren East (8-0 overall, 3-0 district) hosts district rival Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
ACS (1-7, 0-3) is at district rival Russell County on Friday.
Butler County 27, TCC 21, OT
Colton Dunnells scored on a 1-yard run for the go-ahead touchdown in overtime as Butler County claimed a 27-21 win over Todd County Central on Friday.
Dunnells finished with 102 rushing yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bears. Brody Hunt added 57 rushing yards and a score, and Keagan Grubb had 40 yards rushing and a team-high three catches for 20 yards.
Defensively, Carson Miller tallied a team-high 16 tackles, Dunnells finished with 12 tackles, Gage Beasley tallied nine stops, Lonnie Phelps and Devin Poston had eight tackles each, and Hunt and Luke Laughing each added an interception.
Butler County (6-2, 2-2 Class 2A, District 2) is back in action this coming Friday at home against Clinton County.
Taylor County 43, Glasgow 14
Host Taylor County rolled to a 43-14 win over Glasgow in a Class 3A, District 2 matchup on Friday.
Keiran Stockton led the Scotties with 61 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Quarterback Easton Jessie passed for 85 yards, with Javon Clark tallied three catches for 45 yards.
Mason Arms and Cam Johnson had five tackles apiece, while Logan Starr added an interception for Glasgow (5-3, 1-2).
The Scotties host Casey County this coming Friday.
Green County 38, Edmonson County 16
Homestanding Green County claimed a 38-16 win over Class 2A, District 3 rival Edmonson County on Friday.
Michael Mills had a pair of touchdown runs to lead the Wildcats in the loss.
Edmonson County (2-6, 1-2) visits Monroe County this coming Friday.
Volleyball
FCA 2, Butler County 1
Elliana Bastin tallied six kills, five service aces and three digs to lead host Foundation Christian Academy to a 2-1 (25-27, 25-14, 25-8) win over Butler County on Thursday.
Josilyn Slavey added four kills, three aces and three digs, Emma Jones had four kills, Kennedy Vogler finished with three kills, Annie Stewart tallied 12 assists and seven aces, and Natalee Baker had six digs for FCA.
The Falcons added a 2-1 (25-12, 22-25, 25-10) win at home against Russellville on Friday to close out the regular season with a program-best 11-13 record.