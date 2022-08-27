Warren East sophomore quarterback Dane Parsley passed for six touchdowns – connecting three times for scores with Ahmad Alexander – as the visiting Raiders rolled to a 47-0 win over Ohio County on Friday night.
Parsley was 17-of-23 passing for 288 yards and six TDs.
Alexander had eight catches for 107 yards and three scores, while teammate Tray Price tallied seven catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Roger Duncan added two catches for 51 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders.
Chris Taylor chipped in with a rushing touchdown for Warren East (2-0).
On defense, Matthew Cowles had a team-high nine tackles, Josh Collins tallied seven tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, and Simon Ghee had six tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Warren East hosts Edmonson County this coming Friday.
Hendersonville (Tenn.) 28, South Warren 22
Host Hendersonville (Tenn.) dominated time of possession and held on for a 28-22 win over South Warren on Friday.
The Commandos kept the ball on offense for 32:03 while limiting the Spartans to 14:52 in the game.
South Warren's Jimmy Sales tallied 10 carries for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Bryce Button was 10 of 16 passing for 69 yards and a touchdown. Keegan Milby had two catches for 29 yards and a score in the loss.
South Warren (1-1) visits Gibson Southern (Ind.) on Sept. 9.
Trigg County 49, Warren Central 26
Host Trigg County claimed a 49-26 win over Warren Central on Friday.
Dragons quarterback Kayumba Jean Aime had a 74-yard rushing touchdown and connected with his brother Kangakole Jean Aime for a 30-yard touchdown pass in the loss. Deanglo Patterson added touchdown runs of 4 and 28 yards for Warren Central (1-1).
The Dragons are back in action Sept. 9 at Greenwood.
Logan County 49, Christian County 6
Ryan Rayno rushed for 209 yards and six touchdowns to lead host Logan County to a 49-6 win over Christian County on Friday.
Rayno averaged 11.6 yards per attempt on 18 carries.
Junvontre Dillard added 104 rushing yards on six attempts (17.3 yards per carry) with a touchdown. The Cougars ran for 350 yards in the win.
On defense, Peyton Taylor tallied a pair of sacks and Harper Butler, Hunter Holloway and Damani Goodlue each had an interception in the win.
Logan County (2-0) hosts Russellville this coming Friday.
Glasgow 48, Russellville 6
Kieran Stockton tallied a pair of rushing touchdowns and added a 59-yard touchdown catch to boost host Glasgow to a 48-6 win over Russellville on Friday.
Stockton finished with 41 rushing yards. Gavin Neal added 60 rushing yards and a touchdown and Kaanan Allen had 40 yards rushing. Scotties quarterback Easton Jessie was 3-of-3 passing for 89 yards and two touchdowns.
On defense, Mason Arms led Glasgow (2-0) with five tackles and a sack, Ryan Morgan had three tackles and a fumble recovery, and Cash Wells tallied a sack.
Glasgow visits Monroe County and Russellville (0-2) is at Logan County this coming Friday.
Butler County 35, Edmonson County 6
Brody Hunt and Colton Dunnells ran for two touchdowns apiece to pace visiting Butler County to a 35-6 win over Edmonson County on Friday.
Hunt and scoring runs for 18 and 2 yards, while Dunnells had TD runs of 1 and 12 yards. Luke Laughing added a 20-yard touchdown for the Bears.
Butler County (2-0) is at Breckinridge County and Edmonson County (0-2) visits Warren East this coming Friday.
ACS 47, Monroe County 13
Visiting Allen County-Scottsville rolled up 434 yards of total offense in Friday's 47-13 win over Monroe County.
Patriots quarterback Payton Cope passed for 156 yards and connected with Patrick Qualls on a touchdown.
Jace Jackson led ACS (1-1) with 77 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Chase Ross, Levi Cooper, Julyan McPeak and Dillon Sloan also had a touchdown run apiece in the win.
The Patriots host Greenwood this coming Friday.
Barren County 36, Grayson County 7
Barren County quarterback Will Childress passed for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another as the host Trojans topped Grayson County 36-7 in the Don Franklin Auto Trojan Trail Turf War on Friday.
Childress connected with Aiden Miller on a 27-yard touchdown pass and Brey Bewley on a 40-yard TD strike.
Donovan Bradshaw and Cody Rito also added touchdown runs for Barren County (1-1), which hosts Russell County this coming Friday.
Volleyball
FCA 2, Cumberland County 0
Josilyn Slavey tallied five kills and three service aces to pace visiting Foundation Christian Academy to a 2-0 (25-18, 25-23) win over Cumberland County on Friday.
Elliana Bastin added three kills, Kennedy Vogler had 11 assists and a pair of kills, and Addyson Toms tallied a pair of service aces for the Falcons in the win.
FCA (2-3) visits Russellville on Monday.