The group text Dane Parsley sent to his teammates early Friday morning emphasized the need for a fast start to try and replicate something that hasn’t been done at Warren East in a decade.
Several hours later, it was the sophomore quarterback himself running faster than anyone else, dancing more than anyone else and bringing the Raiders along with him into another November Friday night of the playoffs.
Parsley scored all four touchdowns from every distance in Warren East’s 28-17 victory over Madisonville-North Hopkins on Friday night at Jim Ross Field in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
The quarterback rushed for 256 yards on 20 carries to lead the undefeated Raiders (12-0) into the third round of the postseason for the first time since 2012.
“This morning we woke up and we have a little group chat going and we were telling ourselves we can’t let it end this way,” Parsley said. “We can’t let tonight be the last night for all these seniors. This is one of my favorite groups I’ve ever played with. I’d give anything to play again.”
Instead, Parsley gave everything to pile on to his already-stellar sophomore campaign.
The quarterback rushed for two first-quarter touchdowns to put his team up by two scores at halftime, then pulled off a game-defining 96-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to keep Madisonville-North Hopkins (7-5) out of reach.
He iced the game with a 41-yard scoring run to put the Raiders up 28-9 with 5:05 left to play. Parsley now has over 1,400 yards rushing for the year to go with 54 touchdowns between running and passing.
“For me, I know I’m a senior and I’m older than him, but I actually look up to Dane,” linebacker Simon Ghee said. “He’s so big and in class he’s the leader. He’s like a Raider spirit all the way.”
Parsley’s 256 yards accounted for over half of Warren East’s 444 total rushing yards. Quinton Hollis added 161 yards on 20 carries. His two big carries on the Raiders’ second drive helped set up the first rushing touchdown for Parsley.
“He’s a special player,” Raiders coach Jeff Griffith said of his quarterback. “Great leader and he has good players around him too, which even enhances his ability.”
Although the Raiders’ ground attack was on par for the usual high-efficiency offense this season, it translated to the lowest point total of the year due to penalties. Between offense, defense and special teams, Warren East accumulated 13 penalties and had two touchdowns called back due to fouls.
“We had a lot of yardage, just not a lot of points due to the penalties,” Griffith said. “It didn’t get any better in the second half, but the old cliche is win-and-advance in the playoffs and that’s what we did. … Offensive line was outstanding tonight. They did a really good job. That’s the way it’s been all year. Sometimes it’s been our passing game and tonight we had to rely on our run game with cold weather.”
The fast start Parsley was looking for had to wait until the Raiders’ second drive.
Madisonville-North Hopkins controlled the opening drive by converting a fourth-down play and marching down to the Warren East 21. Quarterback Anias Mitchell threw it to the end zone on another fourth-down attempt, but Tray Price was camping right in front of the intended receiver and intercepted it in the end zone. Price’s forward progress brought him out to the 1-yard line to leave the Raiders’ offense backed into their own end zone. Two plays later, the Maroons swarmed Hollis for a safety to take the early lead.
When the Raiders had room to work, they found their groove. Two runs totaling 52 yards from Hollis set up Parsley’s 5-yard keeper and two-point conversion run to put the Raiders ahead 8-2.
Warren East forced a three-and-out on the ensuing drive and took possession at the Maroons’ 40. Parsley ran it on a zone read and rushed 40 yards untouched for his second touchdown run to go up 15-2.
The Raiders had two long possessions in the second quarter that took them deep into opposing territory, but both drives stalled with an interception and turnover on downs, keeping the score at 15-2 at halftime.
Price, Isaiah Ghee and Jackson Payne each had interceptions for Warren East in the first half.
The Maroons, who defeated Warren Central in the first round of the playoffs, cut it to a one-score game with Mitchell’s 32-yard touchdown pass to Destin Cheirs in the final minute of the third quarter.
Two plays later on his 16th rushing attempt of the night while backed up near his own end zone again at the Warren East 4-yard line, Parsley found the gap through the left side of the line and got out to such a blazing speed he started jogging with 40 yards left until the touchdown.
“It was a very big moment,” Simon Ghee said. “Most of the time I expect him to make a spark and he always does. That was insane.”
Ghee led the Warren East defense, which forced two of the Maroons’ five total turnovers in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
The Raiders will host Franklin County in the third round of the Class 4A playoffs next Friday.
“I learned when times get rough, we still kept going no matter how big the play was,” Ghee said. “Even with the safety, we came back and scored and punched them back.”
MNHS 2 0 7 8 -- 17
WEHS 15 0 0 13 -- 28
First quarter
MNH -- Safety, 5:54
WE -- Parsley 5 run (Parsley run), 4:15
WE -- Parsley 40 run (Ghee kick), 2:28
Third quarter
MNH - Cheirs 32 pass from Mitchell (Juarez kick), 0:29
Fourth quarter
WE - Parsley 96 run (Ghee kick), 11:39
WE - Parsley 41 run (kick failed), 5:05
MNH - Tremaine Logan 17 pass from Coleman (Coleman pass to Sedgwick), 2:52