The first four minutes of Warren East freshman Dane Parsley's first career varsity start at quarterback were hardly the stuff dreams are made of -- not the good kind, anyway.
Parsley's first pass fell incomplete, the Raiders went three-and-out on offense and a bad snap on the ensuing punt set visiting Russell County up for an early touchdown.
As for the remaining 44 minutes ... it got better, a lot better.
Behind Parsley's three rushing touchdowns and a four-touchdown night from Raiders running back Quinton Hollis, Warren East (3-3) raced past the Lakers for a dominating 49-21 victory.
Parsley got the offense rolling after the Lakers grabbed that 7-0 lead on Braxton Walters' 4-yard touchdown run.
East's new starting QB evened the score himself with a 44-yard touchdown run just two minutes later. It was just the start of a big debut for Parsley, who rushed for 120 yards and three scores, plus completed 6-of-11 passes for 102 yards in the win.
"He had been practicing well and had shown in practice that he could do the job," Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said of Parsley. "I felt like he had a good week of preparation and I think that showed tonight. He's a bigger kid -- I mean, he's a 190-pound kid that can run and when he runs the ball, the pile moves forward."
Parsley found out Monday that the starting job was his.
"Coach Griff walked into the meeting and said, 'You're a great ball runner. We need you to do what you do,'" Parsley said. "Because we've been practicing in jv a lot, he said 'Do what you do in jv and just play like it's jv. You got this.'"
Less than minute after Parsley's first TD, Hollis (game-high 146 rushing yards) made his first of many trips to the end zone with a 6-yard run to cap a two-play, 29-yard drive that made it 14-7 with 4:55 left in the first quarter.
The Raiders' defense then forced a second straight three-and-out series, and Hollis got his second touchdown on a 10-yard burst just four plays into the ensuing drive.
"We had a really good week of practice," Hollis said. "We came together this week and said we really wanted to win this district. We're just going to keep moving forward. We're 1-0 right now. We'll get ready to play Wayne County next week."
East's Isaiah Ghee set up the offense again by picking off Russell County quarterback Gavin Gossage's pass at the Raiders' 30-yard line, and Parsley finished off the resulting eight-play, 70-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run with 9:47 left in the first half.
The Raiders still weren't done. Another big defensive play -- Trey Colson's fumble recovery to snuff out a Lakers' drive at the East 25 -- put the ball back into Parsley's hands. A 40-yard completion to Tray Price (4 catches for 82 yards) sparked another scoring drive, with Hollis finishing it off with an 11-yard touchdown run that put the Raiders up 35-7 with 2:10 left in the half.
"Quinton is a guy who's done nothing but go straight to work since we started in July," Griffith said. "He's earned everything he's gotten and I'm awful happy for the way he's playing right now."
Russell County (1-2) pulled closer in the third quarter on Antonio Noyola's 3-yard touchdown run, but yet another interception -- this one by East's Malik Summers -- gave his team the ball at the Lakers' 14. Two plays later, Hollis was back in the end zone with a 2-yard touchdown run that put his team up 42-14 with 11:20 to play.
The Lakers answered with an 83-yard scoring drive finished off by Noyola's 4-yard touchdown run, but the Raiders had one more drive left. Hollis sparked it with a 40-yard run on first down and three plays later Parsley tallied his third rushing touchdown on a 4-yard keeper that set the final score at 49-21.
"They scored three times -- one was on a bad punt snap, the other one was on a dropped punt -- otherwise, they leaned on us a bit throughout the game and got some yardage, but I thought we kind of bowed our necks when we had to and did a good job," Griffith said.
Warren East is back in action Sept. 24 at Wayne County.
RCHS 7 0 7 7 -- 21
WEHS 20 15 0 14 -- 49
First quarter
RCHS -- Braxton Walters 4 run (Yarley Medrano kick), 7:58
WEHS -- Dane Parsley 44 run (Javier Leyva kick), 5:52
WEHS -- Quinton Hollis 6 run (Leyva kick), 4:55
WEHS -- Hollis 10 run (kick failed), 1:41
Second quarter
WEHS -- Parsley 4 run (Leyva kick), 9:47
WEHS -- Hollis 11 run (Tre Petty run), 2:10
Third quarter
RCHS -- Antonio Noyola 3 run (Medrano kick), 1:43
Fourth quarter
WEHS -- Hollis 2 run (Leyva kick), 11:20
RCHS -- Noyola 4 run (Medrano kick)
WEHS -- Parsley 4 run (Leyva kick), 3:57