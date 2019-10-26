Bowling Green junior Lexie Paszkiewicz kept the tradition alive for the BG cross country team, winning the Class 3A, Region 2 title Saturday at Ephram White Park.
Paszkiewicz won in a time of 19 minutes, 21.27 seconds, becoming the fifth different Lady Purples runner to win a region title since 2010. She joined Madisyn Peeples, Brittney Hansen, Ciara Scott and Van Gomes – with Peeples winning three times in a four-year stretch.
"I just feel really honored to add my name on the list, because I know how much work I have put into it," Paszkiewicz said. "To see those results and also be able to be out here with my team, I just feel really accomplished and happy about it."
Paszkiewicz has had a breakout campaign that has included a handful of wins prior to Saturday. She said she didn't run her best Saturday, but was still able to push through to beat Greenwood's Kaydee Woolridge by 25 seconds.
"Because I didn't taper this week I think I ran pretty well, especially with the conditions," Paszkiewicz said. "It was raining and there are hills on this course and gravel. It's kind of hard to get a good grip. I feel like I ran pretty well for the competition – to be able to be in the pack for the first mile and then take off and see where it took me."
Greenwood's Alexi Lancette was third, while South Warren's Taylor Brown finished fourth.
The Spartans earned the team title, with Brown one of four runners to finish in the top eight – joining Ryleigh Johnson, Megan Kitchens and Anslee Crosby.
Greenwood finished second with Bowling Green placing third. All three advance to this week's state meet in Lexington. Barren County's Chesney McPherson earned a spot as an individual qualifier after a fifth-place finish.
In the boys' 3A race, Greenwood junior Cole Jackson won with a time of 16:16.11. Jackson said he was expecting worse conditions prior to Saturday's race, so he was happy the rain and wind held off.
"It's a big confidence booster knowing the weather is going to be better than you thought it would be," Jackson said. "It definitely helped a lot.
"I wanted to get out, have a good first mile and then try to hold off everyone the rest of the way."
Meade County's Kizer Burnett finished second, with Greenwood's Eli Alvey placing third.
Meade County edged Greenwood 63-57 to win the boys' team title. Bowling Green – led by Gabe Wiles' 11th-place finish – was fourth and also earned a spot in this week's state meet.
South Warren's Kellen Patterson, Hunter Clemons and Brandon Irvin and Logan County's Wesley Abney earned spots as individual qualifiers.
In Class 2A, the Warren East boys' team finished third and the Warren East girls' placed sixth to earn spots in this week's state meet.
Senior Will Lovell led the Raiders with a fourth-place finish.
"I gave it all I've got, but the winds started picking up about a mile and a half into it," Lovell said. "It was a lot harder to push through it."
Taylor County's Ryan Maynard was the individual winner, with Thomas Nelson taking the team title.
Allen County-Scottsville's James Stanger and Tad Taylor, Warren Central's Bosco Tuyisenge and Glasgow's Logan Lindsey earned spots as individual qualifiers.
Senior Emma Steff led the Lady Raiders with a third-place finish.
"It's really nice, especially being my senior year," Steff said. "It's nice to know I have one more race.
"It could have went better. I didn't feel quite right the last mile ... but it happens. I'm really proud of the girls that finished first and second. They ran well."
Elizabethtown's Emma Musgrave was the individual winner, with Taylor County earning the team title.
Franklin-Simpson's Cheyenna Neal and Jaydee DeGraffenreid, Butler County's Autumn Jenkins and Glasgow's Mia Cassady earned spots as individual qualifiers.
In Class A, the Edmonson County boys advanced to state after a fourth-place finish with Edmonson County's Caroline Parsley earning a spot as an individual qualifier in the girls' race.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.