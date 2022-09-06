PREP ROUNDUP Patel, Gilbert help Panthers tie Trigg County Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Sep 6, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Russellville's Akshar Patel and Dalton Gilbert each tallied a goal and an assist to spark the host Panthers to a 3-3 boys' soccer tie against Trigg County on Monday. Jeremiah Smith also scored a goal for Russellville (2-5-1), which was set to return to action Tuesday at home against Franklin-Simpson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Russelville Trigg County Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you