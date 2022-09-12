Allen County-Scottsville senior Rafe Blankenship came up just short on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff against Taylor County's Luke Coyle in the Kentucky 2A Championship on Monday at Owensboro Country Club.
Blankenship and Coyle entered the playoff after both carded 3-under par 69s over the 18-hole tournament, with Coyle winning on the second playoff hole.
Blankenship's runner-up finish helped the Patriots to a fourth-place showing in the team standings with a combined 32-over 320.
ACS's Eli Stamper tied for third overall with an even-par 72. Also playing for the Patriots were Barton Rutledge (tied for 38th, 17-over 89), Peyton West (tied for 41st, 18-over 90) and Dillon Ausbrooks (50th, 23-over 95).
Taylor County won the team title with an 11-over 299, 10 shots better than runner-up Christian Academy of Louisville.
Logan County's Braden Engler tied for 21sts with a 9-over 81 while playing as an individual.
In the girls' Kentucky 2A Championship, Estill County's Maddi Jo Benton outlasted Thomas Nelson's Madison Borders in a sudden-death playoff to claim medalist honors after both carded 4-over 76s.
Logan County's Abby-Grace Forbes, playing as an individual, tallied the best finish among area players -- seventh with an 11-over 83.
Conleigh Wilson tied for 10th with a 14-over 86 to lead Franklin-Simpson to a fourth-place finish in the team standings. The Lady Wildcats combined to shoot 119-over 407. Other scorers for Franklin-Simpson were Chloe Chaney (tied for 16th, 25-over 97), Meryn McBrayer (tied for 30th, 36-over 108) and Morgan Hunter (39th, 44-over 116).
Warren East's Briley Choate, also playing as an individual, tied for 30th with a 36-over 108.
Franklin County won the girls' team title with a combined 76-over 364, 13 shots better than runner-up Marion County.