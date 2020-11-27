SCOTTSVILLE -- Dillon Rookstool was ready to tote around the Class 4A, District 2 championship trophy all night Friday, if that had been an option.
Rookstool knew plenty of his Allen County-Scottsville teammates also wanted a chance to hold up the hardware, so the senior reluctantly handed it off during the Patriots' postgame celebration after a 28-13 win over Warren East.
"I wanted to hold it all night long," Rookstool said. "... It feels great. First time as district champions since 2010."
Allen County-Scottsville (5-3) earned the chance to play again, this time on the road with a quarterfinal matchup against Franklin County (7-1). Game times and dates will be finalized over the weekend.
The Patriots racked up 378 yards of total offense in the win while holding the Raiders to 222 yards, producing another solid all-around effort to keep their season alive.
ACS coach Brad Hood said his team's veteran leadership has been vital in keeping the team focused in this unusual season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Not getting complacent and not getting satisfied, I think that's been big," Hood said. "And I think with everything that's happened, it could be very easy to lose focus. But our older guys, all those seniors, they kept the team motivated, they kept the team improving. We don't have lazy practices and that's because the players we have want to improve, they want to keep going."
ACS struck fast to open the game, with a three-play, 78-yard touchdown drive capped by a 70-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Trace McIntyre.
Warren East (4-6) looked to continue the momentum of a two-game winning streak, including last week's upset road win against Russell County.
The Raiders answered the Pats' opening score with one of their own later in the first quarter. Isaiah Ghee's interception of a McIntyre pass set up Warren East at the ACS 34-yard line, and six plays later Raiders quarterback Nolan Ford scored on a 7-yard keeper on fourth down to pull his team within a point at 7-6 with 6:25 left in the quarter.
The Patriots got rolling again in the second quarter. Rookstool, the Patriots' starting fullback, finished off a nine-play, 59-yard drive by barreling through the Raiders' defense for a 15-yard touchdown run.
Then after forcing another East punt, ACS made it a two-possession lead with a drive that took less than two minutes. McIntyre completed four passes during the 70-yard march, capped by a 16-yard touchdown pass to Landon Witcher that put the Patriots up 21-6 with 38 seconds left in the first half.
"That touchdown right before halftime to give us a two-score lead was huge," Hood said. "I was just proud of my players for the way that they played."
After a scoreless third quarter, ACS delivered one final blow early in the fourth. Facing a fourth-and-2 at the East 8, McIntyre fired a screen to Jax Cooper, and the senior wideout raced into the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown reception that put his team up 28-6 with 8:31 to play.
Cooper said he had been lobbying McIntyre for that play, and finally got his wish on fourth down.
"I was looking for a touchdown, for sure," Cooper said.
The Raiders weren't done yet, answering that score with a 12-play, 50-yard drive that ended with KJ Alexander's 5-yard touchdown run with 3:31 left in the game.
Warren East tried a squib kick on the ensuing kickoff, but the Patriots covered it. A couple first downs later, and ACS was running the victory formation to finish off the game clock and earn the second win this season against the Raiders after taking the regular-season matchup 34-14 on Oct. 16.
"We were expecting a lot from them," Rookstool said of the Raiders. "They've definitely gotten a lot better, but they didn't have nothing for old Allen County."
Rookstool finished with 93 rushing yards to lead the Patriots. McIntyre had 79 rushing yards and was 10-of-15 passing for 130 yards and two scores, while Witcher had 71 rushing yards. Brandon Baxter tallied four catches for 61 yards and Cooper finished with four catches for 45 yards.
"We stayed ahead of the sticks for most of the time, and we wanted to control the ball," Hood said. "I think last week we ran 36 plays -- I know tonight we ran more than that. Just eating up clock and earning our scores, and making them earn everything on our defense. And I thought our defense did a really good job because they've got some playmakers that you've got to keep control of."
Alexander had a game-high 102 rushing yards. Ford finished with 77 passing yards for the Raiders.
"That's a big, strong, senior-laden team," Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said of ACS. "I knew our kids would come out here and give it all that they had, but ultimately that's where we want to be a year from now. We want to be that strong, physical team that is winning the district and moving on, and having a chance to win region."
WEHS 6 0 0 7 -- 13
ACSHS 7 14 0 7 -- 28
First quarter
ACS -- Trace McIntyre 70 run (Thorny Walker kick), 10:22
WE -- Nolan Ford 7 run (kick blocked), 6:25
Second quarter
ACS -- Dillon Rookstool 15 run (Walker kick), 5:34
ACS -- Landon Witcher 16 pass from McIntyre (Walker kick), 0:38
Fourth quarter
ACS -- Jax Cooper 8 pass from McIntyre (Walker kick), 8:31
WE -- KJ Alexander 5 run (Kobe Kawaii kick), 3:31
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.