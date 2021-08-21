Allen County-Scottsville's football team dropped a season-opening 39-20 decision to White House-Heritage (Tenn.) in a J Allen Builders Bowl matchup Friday at Warren East High School.
For ACS, quarterback Payton Cope was 10-for-15 passing for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Jax Cooper finished with five catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns, while Christopher Holland ran for 32 yards and a score.
Will Moore led the Patriots with 11 tackles, while Karson Gens had 10 tackles including seven solo stops.
ACS (0-1) is back in action Aug. 27 at home against Monroe County.
Volleyball
Apollo Summer Slam
Allen County-Scottsville opened play at the Apollo Summer Slam in Owensboro with a pair of wins Friday.
The Lady Patriots topped Breckinridge County 2-0 (27-25, 25-14) and beat University Heights 2-0 (25-15, 25-19).
Against Breckinridge, Ana Walker had seven kills, Layla Carter tallied eight assists, nine digs and four aces, and Georgie Tabor also had nine digs for ACS.
Chloe Cook totaled four kills, six assists and five aces for the Lady Patriots against University Heights. Walker added eight aces in the win.
Play continued Saturday in the Apollo Summer Slam.