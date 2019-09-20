Warren Central came close to ending its long losing streak Friday night against the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots. However, early red zone failures and five missed two-point conversions hurt the Dragons, who have now dropped 40 games in a row.
“Missed opportunities,” Warren Central coach Cary Fowler said after the game, which ended 47-38 in favor of ACS. “We stopped ourselves on every occasion.”
The game was the first win of the season for the Patriots. Coach Brad Hood said he was proud of his team’s effort in the victory.
“We bellied up,” Hood said. “We got our running backs in behind our big linemen … and we just took it down and we finished the game.”
Jordan Lindsey opened the scoring for the Dragons, rumbling over several defenders on his way to a 33-yard touchdown run. However, the lead was short-lived, as a 27-yard scramble by Patriots quarterback Trace McIntyre gave the lead to ACS.
On the ensuing Warren Central drive, quarterback Dre Boyd marched his team down the field, eventually finding Justin Borden for a 7-yard touchdown pass. The Dragons recovered their own onside kick following the touchdown, but the drive stalled at the ACS 13-yard line and the Patriots took over on downs.
The Dragons ended the first quarter with a 14-7 lead.
ACS came roaring back in the second quarter with a touchdown of its own, a 12-yard scamper by McIntyre to tie the game. After another Warren Central drive fizzled in the red zone resulting in another turnover on downs, McIntyre took to the air and found Jax Cooper for an 85-yard touchdown pass.
“I dropped back and that safety just flowed and he was gone to the right,” McIntyre said of the play. “I looked left and he was wide open and I just chucked it up there and gave it to him.”
Warren Central responded by methodically marching down the field, aided by a clutch conversion on third-and-17, finishing the drive with a 7-yard run around the end by Boyd. The 2-point conversion pass was incomplete and the game was tied at 20.
ACS couldn’t be stopped before the half, taking a 27-20 lead into the locker room after a 3-yard run by Jaquez McPeak.
The third quarter began with ACS driving down the field, before McIntyre threw an interception to Warren Central’s Malikhi Jefferson. The Dragons then appeared to score a long touchdown pass facing fourth down, but the play was called back for an ineligible man downfield penalty. Boyd threw a pick on the repeated down to end the drive.
The next Warren Central drive also ended with red zone failure, and the Patriots were able to capitalize, this time on a 1-yard run by McIntyre.
Warren Central was down but not out, answering with a 6-yard pass from Boyd to Borden. The two teams then proceeded to trade scores. In the fourth quarter, the Dragons had chances to win the game, but were hurt by their own inability to convert two-point conversions and by the ejection of Boyd for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
A 9-yard rushing score by the Patriots’ Chris Holland sealed the game for ACS, which moved to 1-4 on the season. Warren Central dropped to 0-5 with the loss.
ACS 7 20 6 14 – 47
WC 14 6 6 12 – 38
First quarter
WC – Jordan Lindsey, 33 run (Conversion failed), 10:22.
ACS – Trace McIntyre 27 run (Thorny Walker kick), 6:32.
WC – Justin Borden 7 pass from Dre Boyd (Conversion good), 3:32
Second quarter
ACS – McIntyre 12 run (Walker kick), 10:21.
ACS – Jax Cooper 85 pass from McIntyre (kick failed), 6:04
WC – Boyd 7 run (conversion failed), 2:18
ACS – Jaquez McPeak 3 run (Walker kick), 0:25
Third quarter
ACS – McIntyre 1 run (kick blocked), 2:18
WC – Borden 3 pass from Boyd (conversion failed), 0:49
Fourth quarter
WC – Antonio Barbee 6 pass from Boyd (conversion failed), 7:49
ACS – Landon Witcher 12 run (Walker kick), 6:55
WC – Borden 72 pass from Boyd (conversion failed), 6:06
ACS – Chris Holland 9 run (Walker kick), 1:22{&end}
