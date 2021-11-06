Host Allen County-Scottsville rolled to a 41-0 victory Friday over Russell County in the first round of the Class 4A state football playoffs.
The Patriots’ Jace Jackson ran for a career-high 106 yards, Levi Cooper had 84 yards rushing and quarterback Payton Cope ran for 76 yards and passed for 70 in the win. ACS kicker Thorny Walker connected on a pair of field goals.
On defense, Julyan McPeak finished with three sacks and the Patriots held Russell County to 70 yards of offense.
ACS (7-4) will host Franklin-Simpson in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs this coming Friday.
Glasgow 42, Hart County 13
Host Glasgow took down Hart County for a 42-13 win in a Class 3A state playoff first-round game.
The Scotties’ Keiran Stockton rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns and Andrew Phillips tallied 51 rushing yards and 47 yards receiving with a touchdown. Glasgow quarterback John Carter Myers was 4-of-6 passing for 115 yards and two touchdowns, Javon Clark had three catches for 78 yards and Tony Hammon added a touchdown catch.
Defensively for the Scotties, Mason Arms tallied eight tackles.
Glasgow (10-1) will host Taylor County in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs this coming Friday.