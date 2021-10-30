Host Allen County-Scottsville returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns in Friday’s 46-7 win over Barren County.
Hunter Krulick had a 97-yard interception return for a score, while Karson Gens added a 65-yard pick-six interception return for the Patriots.
Levi Cooper ran for 95 yards and a pair of touchdowns, ACS quarterback Payton Cope passed for 102 yards and added 87 yards rushing and a TD, and Jax Cooper finished with four catches for 60 yards.
Gens led the Patriots with 10 tackles, while Will Moore finished with nine tackles to boost his season total to 120. ACS held Barren County to 103 yards of offense.
ACS (6-4) will host Russell County in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs Nov. 5.
Barren County (3-7) will visit Central Hardin in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs Nov. 5.
Butler County 48, Ohio County 12
Butler County’s Colton Dunnells ran for five touchdowns and a two-point conversion to pace the host Bears to a 48-12 win over Ohio County on Friday.
Dunnells had rushing touchdowns of 4-, 7-, 10-, 3- and 5 yards. Bears quarterback Jagger Henderson added a 9-yard rushing touchdown, completed a two-point conversion pass to Zack Silcox and ran for another two-point conversion.
On defense, Gage Beasley chipped in with a 50-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
Butler County (6-4) will visit Owensboro Catholic in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Nov. 5.
Russellville 49, Monroe County 14
Jovari Gamble ran for 94 yards, three touchdowns and added a two-point conversion to lead host Russellville to a 49-14 win over Monroe County on Friday.
Panthers quarterback Lennon Ries was 8-of-19 passing for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson Hampton tallied three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown, while Braxton Baptiste added a 3-yard touchdown reception.
Also for the Panthers, Anthony Woodard had a kickoff return for a touchdown and Jaquis Todd contributed a pick-six with a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Russellville (9-1) earned a first-round bye in the Class A state playoffs and will next host the winner of Crittenden County-Fulton County on Nov. 12.
Daviess County 58, Warren East 14
Warren East dropped a 58-14 decision to host Daviess County in the regular-season finale on Friday.
Raiders quarterback Dane Parsley had a 22-yard touchdown run and connected with Tray Price on a 72-yard touchdown pass. Ahmed Alexander chipped in with a two-point conversion run after Parsley’s touchdown run.
Warren East (5-5) will play at Franklin-Simpson in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs Nov. 5.
Breckinridge County 30, Edmonson County 28
Edmonson County fell short in a bid for its first win of the season Friday night, falling 30-28 to host Breckinridge County.
Zander Bass tallied a team-high 98 rushing yards and added a kickoff return for a touchdown for Edmonson County (0-10). Matthew Shaw finished with 46 rushing yards and two touchdowns, Daren Alexander had 21 rushing yards and a touchdown and Michael Mills tallied 57 rushing yards.
Logan Davis tallied 13 tackles, including two for loss, and Bass and Mills added nine tackles each for Edmonson County. The Wildcats did not qualify for the Class 2A state playoffs.
Greenwood 20, Apollo 0
Jaylen Brock ran for 189 yards and a touchdown to push visiting Greenwood to a 20-0 win over Apollo on Friday.
Brock had a 59-yard touchdown run to end the scoring.
Greenwood’s Marquese Trussell added 111 rushing yards and a 1-yard touchdown run, and Tel Tel Long had 90 rushing yards and a 2-yard TD run in the win.
Gators quarterback James Salchli connected with Luke Ratliff on a 2-point conversion pass.
Greenwood (7-3) faces host Bowling Green in the Class 5A playoffs Nov. 5.