Despite a competitive back-and-forth second quarter, Allen County-Scottsville (2-3) managed to handily defeat host Warren Central (0-3) 63-18 and earn its first district win of the season on Friday night.
The Patriots were paced on the night by senior receiver Jax Cooper, who finished with over 150 total yards – 128 of which were receiving.
“I told our kids all week just because they (Warren Central) are struggling doesn’t mean they don’t have kids who can bust plays on you,” ACS coach Brad Hood said. “We made a few mistakes in the first half that I’m not really pleased about, but I thought we cleaned it up the second half. I’m proud of the way our guys finished up the game."
ACS struck first after Karson Gentz recovered a botched Warren Central fumble and took it for the quick score with 8:35 left in the first quarter.
After a fast three-and-out from the Dragons, a pair of long catches by Jax Cooper set the Patriots up with prime field position. Tanner Stinson was then able to run in a 16-yard touchdown to give ACS the two-score lead.
The Dragons went again three-and-out on offense, but then Malik Ferguson made a huge play on defense. He picked off Patriots quarterback Payton Cope to give Warren Central excellent field position. Warren Central quarterback Kayumba Jean Aime then hit Demetrius Barnett for an 11-yard touchdown pass to get the Dragons on the board.
After another long drive from ACS ended in a 1-yard touchdown run from Jace Jackson, Warren Central responded with an 89-yard hook-and-ladder trick play scored by Barnett.
While the Dragons were able to get the score as close as 21-12, the Patriots never looked back. They would score two more touchdowns and go into halftime up 35-12.
The biggest of those came with 54 seconds left in the second quarter after Cope found Jax Cooper on a 54-yard touchdown pass.
“He is the best receiver I have ever coached, and he is one of the top three football players I’ve ever coached,” Hood said of Cooper. “He can play defense, and he is the best blocking receiver I’ve ever had. His leadership is great, too. He is a mature, older kid who is a leader by the way he acts.”
ACS didn’t slow down in the next quarter. Less than a minute after halftime, Cope hit Colton Costello for a 68-yard touchdown pass to give the Patriots a 42-12 lead.
Warren Central’s Deanglo Patterson answered with a long 85-yard return on the ensuing kickoff for the score, but ACS would go on cruise control the rest of the contest by adding two more touchdowns.
“It’s big,” Jax Cooper said of the win. “You come into the season and play all the games, but when it comes down to it, district is the most important.”
The Dragons will travel to Russell County for their next district contest on Sept. 24, and ACS will take the field next at home against Franklin-Simpson next Saturday.
ACS 14 21 14 14 – 63
WC 0 12 6 0 – 18
First quarter
ACS – Karson Gentz fumble return (Thorny Walker kick), 8:35
ACS – Tanner Stinson 16 run (Walker kick), 4:26
Second quarter
WC – Demetrius Barnett 11 pass from Kayumba Jean Aime (kick failed), 11:56
ACS – Jace Jackson 1 run (Walker kick), 10:04
WC – Barnett 89 pass from Aime (two-point try failed), 9:14
ACS – Levi Cooper 3 run (Walker kick), 3:44
ACS – Jax Cooper 54 pass from Payton Cope (Walker kick), 0:53
Third quarter
ACS – Colton Costello 68 pass from Cope (Walker kick), 11:10
WC – Deanglo Patterson 85 kickoff return (two-point try failed), 10:57
ACS – Cope 2 run (Walker kick), 6:45
Fourth quarter
ACS – Chase Ross 14 run (Walker kick), 9:55
ACS – Ross 53 run (Walker kick), 3:33