SCOTTSVILLE -- The momentum started going sideways for Allen County-Scottsville on Friday night.
The Patriots had just given up the go-ahead touchdown to visiting Warren East with their second costly special teams mistake, and ACS starting quarterback Trace McIntyre was hit hard and helped to the sideline on the ensuing drive.
Facing a second-and-23 from the Raiders' 36-yard line, the Patriots halted their skidding fortunes when backup quarterback Payton Cope threw a pass into the end zone and wide receiver Jax Cooper went up and got it for a touchdown.
From then on, it was all Patriots as ACS rolled to a 34-14 victory on homecoming night.
"When Trace went down, I lost all hope ... not really -- I knew (Cope) could come in, I knew he could step up and make big plays. And he called me for a play."
Allen County-Scottsville (3-1) did get McIntyre back after Cope's successful series, and the Patriots took the lead for good with 6:20 left in the first half on Landon Witcher's 14-yard touchdown run.
Before that, the Patriots had to maintain their composure as Warren East (2-3) landed some heavy blows.
After ACS took a 7-0 lead on McIntyre's 5-yard touchdown run to cap an eight-play, 60-yard drive on the game's opening series, the first misfortune struck for the Pats after they force Warren East to punt on the ensuing possession and the ball struck an ACS player on the top of his helmet to allow the Raiders to recover the live ball at the ACS 33-yard line.
Four plays later on fourth-and-35, Warren East quarterback Nolan Ford zipped a 35-yard touchdown pass to tight end Simon Ghee to knot the score at 7-all.
The first play of the second quarter was just as damaging for ACS, which fumbled a punt return and the Raiders' DeSean Gilbert recovered at the Patriots' 41. Ford needed just one play to capitalize, finding speedy freshman Tray Price with space to run for a 41-yard touchdown pass that put Warren East up 14-7 with 11:43 left in the first half.
The Patriots' woes seemed to continue when McIntire was injured at the end of a 15-yard run, but then came the Cope-to-Cooper connection followed by Witcher's touchdown run.
"It was big because we had no right being up 21-14 at the half with the way we played and the way East had played against us," ACS coach Brad Hood said. "But luckily we caught a few breaks, our defense held a few times to give us opportunities."
The Raiders threatened to pull even early in the third quarter with a 10-play drive that got down to the ACS 21 before stalling for a turnover on downs.
More bad news for the Patriots came in the third quarter when Witcher went down with an injury, but Chris Holland stepped in to join Dylan Rookstool as an effective 1-2 punch out of the backfield. Rookstool's 1-yard TD run capped a run-heavy 11-play drive that put the Pats up 27-14 with 9:49 to play.
Three plays later, the Raiders fumbled away possession and ACS took advantage as McIntyre found Cooper for a 22-yard touchdown pass that effectively sealed up the victory.
"The first half we came out slow and had a lot of mistakes," said Cooper, who finished with five catches for 99 yards and two scores. "We couldn't do much starting off. We came out in the second half and we had a better mentality, and we just took off from there."
McIntire led the Patriots in rushing with 87 yards, while Rookstool tallied 65 and Witcher had 61. McIntyre was 7-of-12 passing for 93 yards.
"I knew they were going to be ready to play, I knew coach Griff would have the ready to play and I thought they played the best ball I've seen them play in the first half tonight," Hood said of the Raiders. "Them boys got after us. The two weeks off, there was rust. But a lot of it was what they were doing to us. We finally found something that was working and we started taking advantage of what was working."
Ford was 11-of-26 passing for 146 yards and two scores, with Alexander finishing with five catches for 77 yards. But the Raiders managed to net just six rushing yards in the loss.
"I think ultimately their physicalness got to us there in the second half," Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said. "We struggled running the ball the entire game. And when we struggled to run the ball, that made it more difficult to throw and they were getting good pressure on our quarterback."
ACS returns to action Oct. 23 at Russell County, while Warren East will host Franklin-Simpson.
WEHS 7 7 0 0 -- 14
ACSHS 7 14 0 13 -- 34
First quarter
ACSHS --Trace McIntyre 5 run (Thorny Walker kick), 8:31
WEHS -- Simon Ghee 35 pass from Nolan Ford (Kobe Kawaii kick), 5:57
Second quarter
WEHS -- Tray Price 41 pass from Ford (Kawaii kick), 11:43
ACSHS -- Jax Cooper 36 pass from Payton Cope (Walker kick), 8:23
ACSHS -- Landon Witcher 14 run (Walker kick), 6:20
Fourth quarter
ACSHS -- Dylan Rookstool 1 run (kick failed), 9:49
ACSHS -- Cooper 22 pass from McIntyre (Walker kick), 8:03
