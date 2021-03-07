Allen County-Scottsville's Tad Koltin Taylor posted second-place finishes in both the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events to help the Patriots claim a third-place finish in the boys' competition at Saturday's Laker Invitational swim meet at Russell County.
ACS finished seventh in the girls' competition, and placed fifth overall in the combined standings in the 15-team meet won by Ryle.
In the boys' meet, the Patriots' Kash Taylor, Alex Stamps, Aaron Shain and Tad Koltin Taylor combined for a third-place finish in the 200 free relay. Stamps, the Taylors and Houston Porter were fourth in the 400 free relay, while Ryan Wolfe, Porter, Shain and Leon Wielawski teamed for a sixth-place finish in the 200 medley relay.
Other top-10 individual finishes for ACS in the boys meet were Shain in the 200 individual medley (fourth) and 100 backstroke (sixth); Kash Taylor in the 50 free (fifth) and 100 free (sixth), and Wolfe in the 100 back (ninth) and 100 free (ninth).
For the Lady Patriots, Sarah Davis was fourth in the 100 breaststroke and sixth in the 100 free. Allison Davis was fifth in the 200 free and sixth in the 100 butterfly, while Emma Brown added a 10th in the 100 back.
In relays, Sarah Davis, Erin Jorgenson, Brown and Hope McLean combined to finish ninth in the 200 medley. ACS got another ninth-place finish from Brown, AnnMarie Shirley, Allison Davis and Sarah Davis in the 400 free relay.
