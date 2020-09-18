SCOTTSVILLE – Allen County-Scottsville is built to run the football.
That might not have been so evident in last week's season-opening loss to Glasgow, which held the Patriots' ground game largely in check by allowing just 37 rushing yards.
In Friday's home opener against district rival Warren Central, ACS got the run game back on track in a big way. The Patriots rumbled for 391 rushing yards in a 40-0 shutout of the Dragons to improve their season mark to 1-1.
"We wanted to establish the run game," ACS coach Brad Hood said. "Last week we didn't run the ball very well, but Trace (McIntyre) has been doing a good job running the offense."
McIntyre, the Patriots' starting quarterback, passed for 181 yards and a touchdown in last week's loss to the Scotties. He also rushed for a pair of touchdowns, showing an ability to do damage in multiple ways.
Warren Central (0-2) got a first-hand look at McIntyre's ability Friday, as the senior again ran for two touchdowns and passed for another in the win.
"We're comfortable with both – whichever one we're executing better that game, we're just going to stick to it and stay true to it," McIntyre said of the Patriots' play-action passing compared to the run game.
ACS scored on its opening possession and led 34-0 by the halftime break. By the end of the third quarter, the Patriots' backups were closing out the win. McIntyre (game-high 137 rushing yards) and running backs Landon Witcher (120 rushing yards) and Dylan Rookstool (81 rushing yards) all sat out the fourth quarter.
Witcher put the first points on the board with a 4-yard touchdown run-to cap six-play, 71-yard drive on the Patriots' first offensive possession.
The Dragons, looking to avoid extending their losing streak to 47 straight games, threatened to answer back on their ensuing possession. But Patriots defensive back Nick Cooper came up with back-to-back pass breakups in the end zone to halt Warren Central's drive on downs at the ACS 24-yard line.
McIntyre proceeded to march his team the other way to the end zone, capping the 11-play drive with his 5-yard touchdown run.
Two plays later, the ACS defense got into the scoring act when Tanner Stinson picked off a Jace Carver pass and returned it 18 yards for a touchdown. Stinson finished with two interceptions and already has three this season.
McIntyre showed off his passing arm on the Patriots' next possession, engineering a three-play, 48-yard drive consisting of three straight completions finished off with a 20-yard touchdown strike to Trevor Tolbert.
The Dragons again turned the ball over on downs their next possession after advancing to the ACS 23, with the 11-play drive stalling on a fourth-down incompletion.
Five plays later, Rookstool – a 5-foot-11, 235-pound fullback – blasted into the end zone from 4 yards out to put his team up 34-0.
"We've not come out fast in a long time," Hood said. "And so we've stressed all week, working on us and coming out fast, and I was proud of our kids tonight for doing that."
The Dragons, fielding a roster loaded with underclassmen, showed flashes of that long-awaited breakthrough. Defensively, Warren Central came up with a handful of big plays – a forced fumble recovered by Dalton Farley to kill one ACS drive, a strip and recovery to kill another by Jaden Adams.
But the offense struggled all night, finishing with no passing yards in the loss.
"We've just got to stay with what we're doing," Warren Central coach Cary Fowler said. "We all the virus stuff – missing the scrimmages, missing the growth – when you've got young kids, it's going to take us a while."
The Dragons are set to host Russell County next Friday, while the Patriots head to Franklin-Simpson.
WCHS 0 0 0 0 -- 0
ACSHS 21 13 6 0 -- 40
First Quarter
ACS – Landon Witcher 4 run (Thorny Walker kick), 7:32
ACS – Trace McIntyre 5 run (Walker kick), 1:05
ACS – Tanner Stinson 18 interception return (Walker kick), 0:39
Second Quarter
ACS – Trevor Tolbert 20 pass from McIntyre (Walker kick), 10:27
ACS – Dylan Rookstool 4 run (kick blocked), 4:03
Third Quarter
ACS – McIntyre 7 run (kick failed), 2:22
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.