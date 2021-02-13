Mason Shirley drained a pair of free throws Friday with 4.5 seconds left in overtime to lift Allen County-Scottsville to an 81-79 win at Taylor County.
No individual scoring information was available.
ACS (10-3) is scheduled to return to action Tuesday at home against South Warren.
Barren County 54, Glasgow 52
Host Barren County (12-4 overall, 5-1 District 15) clipped District 15 rival Glasgow 54-52 on Friday night.
Mason Griggs paced the Trojans with 20 points. Aiden Miller added 15 and Gavin Withrow finished with 11 points.
For the visiting Scotties, Jackson Poland had 20 points and Sam Bowling added 19 points.
Glasgow (7-8, 1-4) will host Monroe County on Tuesday.
Owensboro 66, Warren Central 65
Amari Robinson-Wales scored 30 points to lead host Owensboro to a 66-65 win over Warren Central on Friday.
Jaiden Lawrence had 18 points to lead the Dragons, who also got double-digit scoring from Chappelle Whitney (16 points) and Omari Glover (11).
Warren Central (4-4) is back in action Tuesday at home against Franklin-Simpson.
Girls
Barren County 53, Glasgow 32
Host Barren County (10-5, 5-0) claimed a 53-32 win over District 15 rival Glasgow on Friday.
Raven Ennis led the Trojanettes with 12 points.
Kaidence Byrd had eight points to lead the visiting Lady Scotties. Glasgow (4-7, 1-4) is set to play Tuesday at home against Monroe County.
Franklin-Simpson 53, Russellville 31
Kate Norwood scored 21 points to lead visiting Franklin-Simpson (7-5, 4-1) to a 53-31 win over District 13 foe Russellville on Friday.
Alera Barbee added 12 points and Hadley Turner tallied nine points and eight rebounds for the Lady Wildcats.
Russellville (4-8, 2-3) hosts University Heights on Monday.
