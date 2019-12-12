Allen County-Scottsville boys' basketball coach Brad Bonds saw glimpses of his team in the first three games of the season.
In Thursday's 72-63 win at Greenwood, Bonds saw the Patriots full potential.
Allen County-Scottsville (2-2) overcame a slow start to take control and put the game away buy shooting 61.5 percent in the second half.
"This is a very high quality win for us," Bonds said. "I thought we played really hard. I thought we executed with the basketball well, the best that we've executed all year long. I thought we defended their perimeter game great.
"We talk about bringing the energy, bringing the effort. Any time they play with that kind of energy and effort and passion on the floor then we have a team that competes, but we have to put the pieces together every night."
Greenwood (1-3) came out hot, building a 12-2 advantage three minutes in, but Allen County-Scottsville answered with a 16-2 to surge ahead 18-14 early in the second quarter after a three-point play by Tyler Ford.
The Patriots lead grew to 25-20 after a 3 from Mason Shirley. Greenwood used a 6-0 spurt to regain the advantage, but Shirley's 3 with one second left made the score 28-26 ACS at the half.
The Gators regained the advantage early in the third quarter when a 3 from Will Gadis made the score 31-30 and the lead volleyed back and forth the next three minutes before the Patriots scored six straight to build a 42-39 lead.
The margin grew to five after a three point play by Charlie Calvert early in the fourth quarter. Greenwood trimmed the deficit to 54-52 on a 3 from Marc Grant with 5:49 left before the Patriots used an 11-0 run to put the game away.
"Our confidence (on offense) was amazing," Shirley said. "We kept cutting to the middle and that was their weakness. We got it in the middle and we could do anything we wanted to. Everybody played really well tonight."
Owen Stamper led ACS with 21 points. Shirley had 18 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds while Jax Cooper finished with 15 points.
"They are a quality ball team," Stamper said. "They are strong. They shoot the ball well. This just gives us momentum... It was a big road win for us."
Ben Carroll had 18 points for Greenwood, while Grant added 17 points.
"They shot the ball well and I give them all the credit," Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. "They were so much more hard-nosed and their effort was so much more present than ours on the defensive end and the glass.
"We are going to have to come back in here tomorrow and dig and figure out who wants to guard the basketball."
Greenwood will play at Clinton County at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, while Allen County-Scottsville hosts Cumberland County at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
ACSHS 15 13 23 21 -- 72
GHS 14 12 21 16 -- 63
ACS - Stamper 21, Shirley 18, Cooper 15, Calvert 5, McIntyre 5, Bow 3, Ford 3, Smith 2.
GHS - Carroll 18, Grant 17, Stinnett 15, Williams 5, Gadis 3, Upright 3, Stansbury 2.
Greenwood 45, Allen County-Scottsville 41, girls
The Lady Gators rallied from 16 down to beat the Lady Patriots for the second time in five days.
"It's a great win for us," Greenwood coach Zach Simpson. "We are going to enjoy the win. There is a lot of things we can build off of in this game."
Allen County-Scottsville (1-3) used a 15-0 run to build a 24-8 lead midway through the second before Greenwood started to rally. A 9-0 surge from the Lady Gators cut the deficit to single digits and the margin dwindled to 27-21 by halftime.
Both teams scored to open the second half before Greenwood (2-2) scored nine straight to push ahead 32-29 with 3:22 left in the third quarter.
No one led by three the rest of the way. The lead changed hands five times - the last change on a jumper by Leia Trinh that gave Greenwood a 42-41 advantage with 53 seconds. ACS had a chance to take the lead back, but missed two free throws and a putback on the next possession.
Trinh split a pair of free throws to make it a two-point game and give Allen County one more chance, but Kayla Grant blocked Allison Meador's shot and Megan Une hit a layup in the final four seconds to secure the win.
Trinh led Greenwood with 16. Une added nine and Annee Lasley finished with eight points and 15 rebounds.
Meador and Taylor Carter had 10 each to lead Allen County-Scottsville.
"I was really proud of our effort all night long," ACS coach Greg Dunn said. "It was a really good game as far as two competitive teams that I think are pretty evenly matched. You have to give them credit. They hit some shots when they needed to and the Trinh girl is just hard to guard."
Greenwood plays at Clinton County at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Allen County-Scottsville hosts Cumberland County at 6 p.m. on Friday.
ACSHS 15 12 4 10 -- 41
GHS 8 13 11 13 -- 45
ACS - Meador 10, Carter 10, Bulington 6, McReynolds 5, Cook 4, Tuttle 4, Byrn 2.
Trinh 16, Une 9, Lasley 8, Grant 6, Keener 5, Milam 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.