SCOTTSVILLE – Allen County-Scottsville football coach Brad Hood told his team it would have to “man up” to defeat Franklin-Simpson on Friday night in the Class 4A, District 2 championship game.
That call would be his answered by his Patriot team.
After a high-scoring, back-and-forth contest, Allen County-Scottsville (8-4) outlasted the Wildcats (5-7) 35-28 on the Patriots’ home field to win their second straight district title.
The play that changed the game came in the fourth quarter when Hood decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 on AC-S’ own 40-yard line while holding a seven-point lead.
The Patriots not only converted the first down, but they would drive down the field and score the decisive touchdown to seal the victory.
“I told my guys before the game that I was going to put 100% trust in them, and they needed to put 100% trust in me,” Hood said. “We could’ve punted, but I thought at that moment we needed to get the first down.”
AC-S was led by junior quarterback Payton Cope, who was responsible for four of his team’s five scores. He totaled three scores through the air and one on the ground all while having no turnovers on the night.
“All Payton needed was just time,” Hood said. "He sat for two years, and we knew he had the ability. The start of the season was rough for us all. The last couple of games, that boy has been our leader. And that’s huge for a junior.”
The first half of Friday night’s contest was an effective, even offensive display from both teams. The first four drives of the game all ended in touchdowns, and both teams would go into halftime with three scores each (the difference being one missed extra point).
But the defense of the Patriots stepped up in a big way in the second half.
The Wildcats started that half with a promising drive, but AC-S forced Franklin-Simpson to turn the ball over on downs in Patriot territory.
Cope responded on the ensuing drive with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Jace Jackson, giving AC-S its first lead in the second half.
“It’s the receivers,” Cope said of his performance. “I cannot thank them enough. They are great. Every bit of what they do is amazing. It’s a great group of guys and I would not trade them for anything.”
After getting another stop on defense, the Patriots led another long drive thanks to Hood’s decision not to punt.
Cope ended this crucial drive with another touchdown – this time on a quarterback sneak at the goal line – to put his team up two scores.
While Franklin-Simpson managed to get the ball back twice in the last five minutes, a late interception by AC-S ended any dreams of a miraculous Wildcat comeback.
The district title is just the sixth in school history, and Cope was adamant it would not be the last.
“It’s really big to me,” he said of the championship. “It’s really big for me in my first year as a starter to win a district championship. It’s the sixth one in school history, and we are definitely going to win more.”
While Franklin Simpson’s season comes to an end, the Patriots will advance to the third round of the state playoffs where they will play at Franklin County (9-3) next Friday at 7 p.m.
“I just want us to keep working – just keep showing up on Monday ready to go work,” Hood said. “I think the last four weeks we have improved a ton. And I just want to keep seeing them do that. They are brothers and they love each other.”
AC-S 14 6 8 7 -- 35
FS 7 14 0 7 -- 28
First quarter
AC-S – Payton Cope 9 pass to Colton Costello (Thorny Walker kick), 10:43
FS – Isaiah Rigsby 8 run (Griff Banton kick), 7:13
AC-S – Chris Holland 3 run (Walker kick), 4:57
Second quarter
FS – Omar Harrison 8 run (Banton kick), 11:11
FS – Luke Richardson 1 run (Banton kick), 2:35
AC-S – Cope 42 pass to Costello (kick failed), 1:06
Third Quarter
AC-S – Cope 32 pass to Jace Jackson (Jax Cooper pass from Cope), 3:03
Fourth Quarter
AC-S – Cope 1 run (Walker kick), 6:48
FS – Richardson 18 reception (Banton kick), 5:38