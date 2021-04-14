Warren East senior center fielder Lucy Patterson isn’t a fan of hitting leadoff, but she might be warming up to the idea.
Hitting leadoff for the second straight game, Patterson sparked the Warren East offense with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored in the Lady Raiders' 3-0 win at Greenwood on Wednesday.
Patterson admitted she wasn’t happy about moving up in the batting order, but was happy to help Warren East (6-3 overall, 1-1 District 14) pick up a district win a night after a 1-0 loss at South Warren.
“I think it was because when I was in eighth grade I struggled when I led off,” Patterson said. “He told me yesterday to not worry about it and act like I am in the two spot again. Definitely coming in today and getting those hits, I am starting to get used to it now.”
Patterson’s two-run single in the third came after Harley Stringfield and Madison Hymer reached to put runners at second and third with one out.
It remained 2-0 until the seventh, when Patterson blooped a double with two outs and scored on Haylie Brasel’s single.
“We are gonna struggle through the year scoring runs,” Warren East coach Philip McKinney said. “Tonight we started four freshmen. We started two eighth graders and then we ended the game, the last two or three innings, with a third eighth grader. So we are very, very young and they are going to have to learn to compete against varsity pitching.
“It’s nice to have a senior like Lucy. Big hits by her, and Harley is learning how to slap. You don’t see catchers slap and can run. Both of those seniors really stepped up.”
That was more than enough offense for Emma Markham, who was nearly perfect in the circle. Markham tossed a complete game needing 83 pitches. The right-hander struck out 12 and went to a three-ball count only once. The only blemish was a one-out single in the fifth by Kayden Murray, which was erased on a double play.
“Emma was great on the mound tonight,” Greenwood coach Taylor Proctor said. “We didn’t make any adjustments at the plate and she made some adjustments throughout the game -- kept our hitters off balance and did a really good job.”
Murray went the distance for Greenwood (4-3, 2-1), allowing six hits and two earned runs with nine strikeouts.
“We got timely hits tonight that maybe we didn’t get last night that South did get,” McKinney said. “I expect South and Greenwood tomorrow night to have the type of game that we’ve had against Greenwood and South the last two nights.
“If you want to watch some good softball and some new young faces that you haven’t seen come watch these three schools play each other. It’s just good softball and good pitching.”
Both teams return to play against district foes on Thursday.
Warren East will host Warren Central in a doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. Greenwood will play at South Warren at 5:30 p.m.
“Tomorrow is a big game,” Proctor said. “I just told the girls to build off the good and come back tomorrow fresh and ready to go.”
WEHS 002 000 1 -- 3 6 0
GHS 000 000 0 -- 0 1 2
WP: Markham LP: Murray