Lucy Patterson scored 20 points to pace Warren East’s girls’ basketball team to a 60-56 win over Hart County in a Kentucky 2A sectional tournament game on Monday.
Tanaya Bailey added a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, while teammate Caroline Forrester just missed a double-double with nine points and 13 rebounds. Olivia Price also reached double-digit scoring for the Lady Raiders with 12 points.
Warren East (7-3) is back in action Jan. 10 at home against Warren Central.
Ohio County 64, Warren Central 42
Visiting Warren Central dropped a 64-42 decision to Ohio County on Monday.
Taelor Leach led the Lady Dragons with 14 points. La Auhnni Lewis added nine points and Krisheana Johnson had eight.
Warren Central (3-9) is back in action Jan. 3 at Butler County.
Russell County 55, Allen County-Scottsville 41
Host Allen County-Scottsville dropped a 55-41 decision to Russell County on Monday.
Allison Meador scored a team-high 17 points and Taylor Carter added 10 points for the Lady Patriots.
ACS (2-9) is back in action Jan. 6 against Warren Central.
