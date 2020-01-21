Lucy Patterson tallied a double-double with 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead host Warren East to a 57-49 girls' basketball win over Logan County on Tuesday.
Tanaya Bailey added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Raiders, who tallied 15 steals in the win.
Warren East (10-5) returns to action Friday at home against Bowling Green.
Logan County (8-11) visits Franklin-Simpson on Friday.
Bowling Green 70, Christian County 28
LynKaylah James tallied a game-high 18 points as host Bowling Green rolled to a 70-28 win over Christian County on Tuesday.
Bowling Green (15-5) is back in action Friday at Warren East.
Edmonson County 57, ACS 47
Lauren Ballance scored a game-high 17 points as visiting Edmonson County picked up a 57-47 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Emmal Rose Vincent scored 14 points and had eight rebounds, and Katie Lindsey added 12 points for the Lady Cats. Edmonson County (11-7) has won five straight and next faces Hancock County on Saturday.
Allen County-Scottsville (4-13) was led by Allison Meador with 15 points. Jae McReynolds and Jayleigh Steenbergen added nine points each for the Lady Patriots, who visit Barren County on Friday.
