Warren East junior Lucy Patterson broke the soccer program's single-game scoring record in a 10-0 win at Butler County on Monday.
Patterson scored seven times in the victory to move the Lady Raiders to 6-5 on the season. Madolyn Roberts, Jayden Bratcher and Andrea Hudson also scored in the victory.
Warren East is scheduled to host Glasgow on Tuesday in a 7 p.m. game.
Butler County falls to 0-5 and is scheduled to travel to Hart County on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
Boys' soccer
Glasgow 3, Franklin-Simpson 1
The Scotties picked up a sixth straight win by beating Franklin-Simpson 3-1 Monday.
Grant Gatlin led Glasgow's offense with two goals. Jackson Bower added a goal and an assist, while Lucio Yahir Molina Alarcon and Edson Lopez each recorded an assist. Seth Medford had five saves and Caelan Rajan had one.
Glasgow improves to 9-2 and will host Greenwood on Wednesday. Franklin-Simpson falls to 2-7 and will host Todd County Central on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
District 15 Golf Tournament
Allen County-Scottsville won the District 15 Golf Tournament, an event featuring the schools making up the district in basketball and baseball, with a team score of 149 on Monday at Scottsville Country Club.
The Patriots beat Monroe County by four strokes in the nine-hole tournament. Owen Stamper was the individual champion, firing a 2-under 33. Rafe Blankenship (37), Peyton Cline (39) and Bryson Bonds (40) recorded scoring finishes for Allen County-Scottsville.
Glasgow finished third with a team score of 159 and Barren County was fourth with a team score of 169.
Monroe County's Drew Richardson shot a 34 to finish second and Drew Richardson shot a 35. Glasgow's Clay Pippin and Barren County's Evan Johnson finished tied with Blankenship with 37s.
