Warren East senior guard Lucy Patterson finished with a triple-double to help the host Lady Raiders end the regular season on a positive note with a 66-34 girls' basketball win over Cumberland County on Tuesday.
Patterson tallied 18 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists to go along with five steals in the win.
Rachel Lawson added 12 points, Caroline Forrester nearly had a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds, Natajia Alexander tallied 11 points and Amiyah Carter had nine points for Warren East (8-13), which returns to action in next week's District 14 tournament.
South Warren 67, Metcalfe County 52
Karson Deaton scored 17 points to lead host South Warren to a 67-52 win over Metcalfe County on Tuesday.
Gracie Hodges fell just short of a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Spartans. Carrie Enlow added 11 points for South Warren (10-10), which finishes the regular season with road game at Ohio County on Thursday.
Greenwood 58, ACS 49
Leia Trinh tallied 17 points to lead host Greenwood to a 58-49 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Nicole Milam added 13 points for the Lady Gators. Greenwood (10-6) is back in action next week in the District 14 tournament.
Allison Meader had 15 points Jayleigh Steenbergen notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for ACS (6-13), which wraps up the regular season Thursday at Cumberland County.
Campbellsville 51, Edmonson County 46
Visiting Campbellsville claimed a 51-46 win over Edmonson County on Tuesday.
Macie McCombs had 15 points and Katie Lindsey tallied 13 for the Lady Cats in the loss. Edmonson County (5-13) wraps up its regular season Thursday at home against Muhlenberg County.
Boys
Greenwood 82, ACS 72, OT
Cade Stinnett registered 27 points to lead host Greenwood to an 82-72 overtime win over Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Marc Grant added a 21-point outing for the Gators. Aaron Brown (12 points) and Hunter Raymer (10 points) also hit double-digit scoring for Greenwood (14-10), which wraps up the regular season Friday at University Heights.
Mason Shirley finished with a game-high 34 points along with eight assists for ACS (12-7). Jax Cooper also had 19 points for the Patriots, who close out the regular season Thursday at Cumberland County.
Warren Central 66, Adair County 38
Jaiden Lawrence tallied 15 points to spark visiting Warren Central to a 66-38 win over Adair County on Tuesday.
Dalton Farley chipped in with 14 points and Chappelle Whitney added 12 points for the Dragons in the win.
Warren Central (8-5) finishes its regular season Thursday at home against Muhlenberg County.
Barren County 51, Grayson County 37
Mason Griggs scored 24 points to pace visiting Barren County to a 51-37 win over Grayson County on Tuesday.
Gavin Withrow added 12 points for the Trojans.
Barren County (18-7) is back in action Thursday at Southwestern.
Todd County Central 82, FCA 38
Hayden Strader scored 15 points to lead host Todd County Central to an 82-38 win over Foundation Christian Academy on Tuesday.
Jamison Glass and Preston Moore added 11 points each for the Rebels in the win.
Chaze Huff scored 14 points to lead FCA (0-17), which