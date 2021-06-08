Warren East senior outfielder Lucy Patterson has been on the other end of a walk-off at the championship game of the Region 4 Softball Tournament, watching South Warren rally to beat the Lady Raiders in 2017.
On Tuesday, it was Patterson’s turn to deliver the walk-off winner -- an RBI double that gave Warren East a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over South Warren at the WKU Softball Complex.
Warren East (26-13-1) rallied from two runs down to earn its third straight region title and a berth in the state tournament.
“This is really special,” Patterson said. “Definitely because it’s my senior year. You always want to go out with a bang. I’m just glad we get to go back and do it all over again.”
Warren East coach Philip McKinney said Patterson -- who has been a part of all three titles -- was exactly who you would want with the game on the line.
“You can’t write it up any better,” McKinney said. “She is just an athlete and she is going to college to play basketball.
“You’ve seen a lot of special athletes in this region. She has got to be on the list.”
The game-winner came after another intense battle between the District 14 rivals, with South Warren (35-2) jumping out to a 2-0 advantage on two-run homer from Caroline Pitcock in the first inning.
Warren East starter Emily Markham was nearly perfect after that, allowing two hits the rest of the way.
“I knew I had to lock in and my defense helped me out a ton,” Markham said. “They helped me out a ton making plays and I just had to bear down.”
The Lady Raiders scratched across a run in the bottom of the first on an RBI double by Emma Young, but missed a chance to tie it in the fourth despite loading the bases with one out.
Two innings later, Warren East was able to pull even on a two-out RBI single by Madison Hymer.
South Warren threatened to retake the lead in the seventh, but a pair of defensive gems by the Lady Raiders kept the score tied 2-all.
McLaine Hudson opened the inning with a single, South Warren’s first hit since the second, and moved to second on a sacrifice. Katie Walker then hit a screaming liner into center field that Patterson made a diving catch on to keep the runner at second.
After a walk to Hope White, pinch-hitter Layla Ogden hit a fly ball to deep right that Hymer was able to run down and make the catch against the wall to end the threat.
“I thought it was out at first,” Hymer said. “I was going no matter what. I was running to the fence. I got there super quickly, but it was nerve-racking. It was a nail-biter.”
That set the stage for the bottom of the seventh.
Pinch-hitter Rylee Carter led off with a single to left to start the inning, with pinch-runner Kam Deel moving to second on a wild pitch.
After Harley Stringfield popped up to the pitcher, Patterson ripped a double down the leftfield line, scoring Deel and setting off a celebration at home plate.
“I’m just so proud of them, happy for them and thankful to be coaching at Warren East,” McKinney said.
Markham earned the win, allowing two runs and three hits with 11 strikeouts.
“They hadn’t seen her since we got back from spring break,” McKinney said. “They are a very good hitting team, but Markham just showed how well she could step up too.”
Patterson, Young and Hymer had two hits each for Warren East.
Pitcock, Hudson and Walker had the only hits for South Warren.
“We just couldn’t get our bats going,” South Warren coach Kelly Reynolds said. “Emma had our number. I just don’t think we were focused at the plate like we needed to be.
“We wish them the best -- make Warren County and District 14 proud at state.”
South Warren ended its season with both losses coming by one run. The Spartans had 19- and 16-game win streaks during the season and was ranked No. 1 in the state for the first time in program history.
“I’m proud of these girls,” Reynolds said. “They have worked hard. They have a lot of heart for the game. They are just a good group of girls.”
Markham was named the tournament MVP.
The rest of the all-tournament team included Hymer, Patterson, Haylie Brasel and Maude Forrester from Warren East; Hudson, Emily Reynolds, Selynna Metcalfe and Elly Bennett from South Warren; Lara Simmons, Lillie Broady and Alyssa Curtis from Barren County; Abby Hinton, Shelby Gettings and KJ Page from Logan County; Kenzie Staton and Madison Claborn from Clinton County; Erica Branham and Mollie Vincent from Cumberland County; Jaylah Kees and Amiyah Collier from Russellville; and Jae Reynolds and Jayleigh Steenbergen from Allen County-Scottsville.
Warren East advances to the state tournament at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, opening against Region 2 champion Henderson County at 4 p.m. CDT on Saturday.
SWHS 200 000 0 - 2 3 0
WEHS 100 001 1 - 3 8 0
WP: Markham LP: Reynolds