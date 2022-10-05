Just when Greenwood's boys' soccer team had stepped back from the brink with a game-tying goal late in Wednesday's District 14 tournament championship, the pendulum swung right back to the host Purples at the Pit.
David Yusk's goal on a header off a corner kick gave Bowling Green a thrilling -- or macabre, depending on viewpoint -- 2-1 win over the Gators at Bowling Green Junior High School.
While both teams advance to next week's Region 4 tournament at Warren Central High School, the Purples managed to snatch back the momentum after nearly losing it all.
"If we would've played with the intensity that we did for those two minutes for the entire game, we wouldn't have been in that position," Bowling Green coach Craig Widener said. "But after the South Warren game and trying to rest bodies and take care of some legs and everything else ... Greenwood came out, they wanted to play, they were game and finished one.
"Luckily enough, David was able to head one back into the goal."
Bowling Green (14-2) led nearly the entire way before the Gators broke through for the equalizer. With just 4:43 left on the game clock, Greenwood's Andy Alfaro tracked down a loose ball at the top of the penalty box and found a seam through the crowded zone to unleash a pinpoint shot that sailed past Purples goalkeeper Kentravius Benter for a goal that knotted the score at 1.
That got Bowling Green's attention.
The Purples went on the attack, pressing forward to try and reclaim the lead. It took them just more than two minutes, with a set piece goal doing the job. Braden Widener's corner kick sailed into the box and Yusk was there to redirect the ball with a header that got past Gators goalkeeper Jack Martens.
"They had a lot of pressure on us in the last 15, 20 minutes," Yusk said. "They didn't have a ton of chances, but the shot -- it was a great goal by Andy. It was a great shot.
"And then we just kind of came swinging, trying to get as much pressure as we could at the end."
Bowling Green took the 1-0 lead jn the ninth minute when Mason Marchionda connected on a second-chance opportunity after teammate Joseph Meyer's initial shot banged off the post and back into the penalty box. It was the second goal of the season for Marchionda.
"Big-time players step up in big-time games and Mason Marchionda is a senior, a leader and when he's called upon he's always willing and ready to do it," Craig Widener said. "He was in the right spot tonight, so give Mason a lot of credit for just sticking with the ball and putting it in the back of the net."
Greenwood was coached again by Eric Bowers, normally the junior-varsity head coach, as Luis Llontop remains abroad due to a family matter.
"We're very confident," Bowers said. "Nobody's hanging their head low today. We know that we've got more games to play."
Martens finished with seven saves for Greenwood, while Jackson Rodgers and Benter combined for four saves for the Purples.
Yusk was named the tournament's most valuable player and was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Alex Salehe, Robert Nimmons and Jean Habimana. Greenwood's Martens, Imran Karamova and Carlos Hercules, South Warren's David Brown and Leo Kogetsu, and Warren Central's Kenasi Mpenda and Houng Ha were also selected to the all-tournament team.
The regional draw was scheduled for Thursday morning at Greenwood.
Marchionda said the Purples still have a few things sharpen before then.
"I think a lot of its mental," Marchionda said. "We come out some games swinging and other games we don't. I mean, we just weren't there in the warmup and this game was way closer than it needed to be. I feel like we need to work on our mental and just be all there for region."