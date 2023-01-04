PREP ROUNDUP Phelps leads Lady Bears past Central Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Jan 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Butler County senior Jenna Phelps posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 55-36 girls' basketball road win at Warren Central.Parker Willoughby scored a game-high 13 points for the Lady Bears. Ava Wilson added eight points and Anne Marie Skaggs finished with 11 rebounds.Butler County (9-3) is back in action Saturday at Russellville. Aida Akhmedova finished with 13 points and six rebounds, and Jaliyah Bailey had 12 points and five rebounds for the host Lady Dragons.Warren Central (3-14) is on the road Friday for a matchup against District 14 rival Greenwood.Cumberland County 35, Warren East 30Visiting Cumberland County prevailed for a 35-30 victory over Warren East on Tuesday.Natajia Alexander just missed a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Raiders in the loss.Warren East (4-8) visits District 15 rival Barren County on Friday.Logan County 50, Glasgow 34Host Logan County picked up a 50-34 win against Glasgow on Tuesday.Kayla Kirkpatrick scored 10 points, Mia Cassady added eight points and Khloe Hale pulled down 11 rebounds for the Lady Scotties in the loss.Glasgow (9-5) is at District 15 foe Allen County-Scottsville on Friday.Logan County (9-6) is on the the road to face District 13 rival Russellville on Friday. BoysButler County 60, Apollo 26Ty Price, currently ranked sixth in the state in scoring, finished with 23 points to lead host Butler County to a 60-26 victory over Apollo on Tuesday.Justin Castlen added 10 points for the Bears in the win.Butler County (9-5) returns to action Thursday at Heritage Christian.Glasgow 64, Logan County 42Clay Pippen tallied a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead visiting Glasgow to a 64-42 win at Logan County on Tuesday.John Carter Walbert and Christian Wenskoski added 11 points apiece for the Scotties in the win.Glasgow (4-9) is back in action Friday at District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville.Logan County (5-8) also next plays Friday on the road at District 13 foe Russellville.Ohio County 54, Franklin-Simpson 33Visiting Ohio County claimed a 54-33 win over Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.Jalen Briscoe scored 15 points to lead the host Wildcats in the loss.Franklin-Simpson (7-4) next hosts District 13 rival Todd County Central on Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Butler County Warren Central Cumberland County Warren East Logan County Glasgow Apollo Ohio County Franklin-simpson Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you