Greenwood senior Pau Piang scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Gators to a 3-0 boys' soccer win at Ohio County on Tuesday.
Pray Reh and Andy Alfara also scored goals. Lian Cung and Kaden Smith added assists.
Gators goalkeeper Jax Buchanon tallied three saves.
Greenwood (8-5-1) visits District 14 rival Bowling Green on Thursday.
Girls' soccer
Barren County 3, South Warren 2
Hadley Adams scored a pair of goals to boost host Barren County over South Warren 3-2 on Tuesday.
Ally Bell rang up a goal and an assist, while Macy Lockhart also picked up an assist for the Trojanettes.
For South Warren (3-8-1), Mckenna Armstrong and Emersyn Cox scored goals, while Itzel Rangel and Ellie Wilson provided assists.
Barren County (6-4-2) is scheduled to host Greenwood on Sept. 20. The Spartans visit Logan County on Thursday.
Volleyball
Edmonson County 3, Grayson County 2
Host Edmonson County battled past District 12 rival Grayson County 3-2 (24-26, 25-16, 25-15, 17-25, 15-11) on Tuesday.
Alyssa Doyle led the Lady Cats with nine kills, four blocks and 18 assists. Whitney Davis had eight kills, 17 digs, seven aces and a pair of blocks, Kaylee Lindsey finished with eight kills, 15 digs and three blocks, Madison Bullock added 14 assists and Rylee Laster had 10 digs.
Edmonson County (5-11 overall, 2-0 District 12) is back in action Thursday at district rival Trinity (Whitesville).
Trinity (Whitesville) 3, Butler County 0
Visiting Trinity (Whitesville) claimed a 3-0 (25-10, 25-14, 25-20) win over District 12 rival Butler County on Tuesday.
Carley Jones had four kills to lead the Lady Bears. Autumn Gidcumb added 21 digs, 14 assists and three kills, Abigail Dockery had 19 digs and Cassidy Parker tallied 18 digs, two aces and a pair of kills.
Butler County (5-6, 0-2) is back in action Thursday at Muhlenberg County.